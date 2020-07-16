- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 102
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Skelton Team to improve excellent Uttoxeter record
Alan Thompson has two selections from the summer jumps card at Uttoxeter and a listed race at Hamilton...
"the Skelton team have an exceptional record at this track where they boast a 27% all time record"
Prussia will love the step up in trip today
Back Prussia With Love @ 5/2 Uttoxeter 15:50
Harry Skelton runs his lightly races six-year-old mare for the first time in handicap company today and there should be improvement coming from her. She met some fair recruits in novice hurdles and has now had three runs but is opening on what looks a very fair mark. Her bumper form suggests she should be higher than this and this and this longer trip is bound to suit, As will the better ground and the Skelton team have an exceptional record at this track where they boast a 27% all time record.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/01/20
|Ludlow
|5/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 169y
|Heavy
|10st 11lbs
|Harry Skelton
|26.06
|26/12/19
|Market Rasen
|6/8
|Hurdle
|2m 125y
|Gd/sft
|10st 5lbs
|Conor Shoemark
|43.41
|05/12/19
|Wincanton
|6/13
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 82y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Bridget Andrews
|50.53
|30/10/19
|Taunton
|4/10
|Bumper
|2m 104y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Bridget Andrews
|4.7
|11/03/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|3/10
|Bumper
|2m 70y
|Soft
|10st 11lbs
|Harry Skelton
|15.9
Mood for Mischief from the James Bennett yard is an interesting runner at a big price (16/1), he has been running well in novice/maiden company including running into a place at Wincanton. The step up in trip today should suit and looks to be off a favourable mark on handicap debut, at a big price if your looking for something for a small each way investment he ticks the boxes.
Subjectivist can get his head back in front after some excellent recent runs
Back Subjectivist @ 15/8 Hamilton 15:00
This is a fascinating listed race at Hamilton, you have the 450,000gns runner in Arrow Of Gold out of Galileo who will have learnt plenty from his Redcar maiden win and the two market leaders Tritonic and Subjectivist who both placed at Royal Ascot. It will be interesting to see how Tritonic travels as he took a keen hold in a big field over 10 furlongs when last seen, so the longer trip and the stiff finish at Hamilton would be a major worry about them keeping enough in the tank to get him home.
Much improved when posting a couple of really smart efforts in handicap company at up to 1¾m this term. Drop back in trip probably not ideal but he could easily be good enough to get away with it.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.42
|17/06/20
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|3/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|21.82
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|17.67
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|7.39
|23/08/19
|Salisbury
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|7.2
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|6/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.88
|05/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|1.43
|22/06/19
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|1.4
|07/06/19
|Haydock Park
|2/6
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Franny Norton
|4.4
It is Subjectivist who gets the nod from me, Mark Johnston's three-year-old colt also went close at Haydock when last seen and I think he is more assured to see out this drop in trip the best. He has shown much improved form over his last two starts and if he can improve again today then that could be good enough to see off this quality field.
2020 (prior to this week) : -9.12pts
This week so far...
Staked: 4 Pts
Returned: 0 pts
2020 P&L -13.12 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts
Fair in bumpers. Just modest so far over hurdles but very much appeals as the type to do better now handicapping up in trip. Excellent claims.