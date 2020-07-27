Today's Horse Racing Tips: Olly Williams charge to go one better today at Redcar

Lincoln Red can get his head back in front today

Back Lincoln Red @ 4/1 Redcar 13:40

Olly Williams runs Lincoln Red in this sprint and after finishing second on both his starts this year I think he might be able to get his head in front today. His first start of the year was after a 257-day break when he finished second over seven furlongs at Yarmouth, he was then dropped to six furlongs on his latest outing where despite being headed a furlong out, be battled on bravely and wasn't beaten far.

No. 2 (13) Lincoln Red SBK 15/4 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Olly Williams

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 53 Form: 664970-22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/06/20 Ayr 2/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.25 10/06/20 Yarmouth 2/9 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Rossa Ryan 12 27/09/19 Newcastle 10/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 3lbs Phil Dennis 32 31/08/19 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 7lbs Connor Murtagh 25.42 16/08/19 Thirsk 9/17 Flat 6f Heavy 0 10st 1lbs Miss Antonia Peck 11.5 09/08/19 Thirsk 4/15 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Paul Mulrennan 9.83 10/07/19 Yarmouth 6/9 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 9.15 28/06/19 Doncaster 6/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Connor Murtagh 13.12 13/06/19 Yarmouth 1/9 Flat 6f 3y Soft 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 3.22 15/05/19 Yarmouth 1/11 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Jack Mitchell 4.9 22/04/19 Redcar 2/15 Flat 5f 217y Good 8st 8lbs Phil Dennis 26.55 04/04/19 Southwell 7/14 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 10lbs Rachel Richardson 33.47 01/11/18 Newcastle 3/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 1lbs Rachel Richardson 4.2 24/10/18 Newcastle 3/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 18.82 26/09/18 Redcar 5/19 Flat 5f 217y Good 8st 12lbs Connor Murtagh 289.28 17/08/18 Wolverhampton 8/10 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 0lbs Mr P. J. Vaughan 21 16/07/18 Ripon 8/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Mr P. J. Vaughan 613.99 04/07/18 Thirsk 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Graham Lee 1000 09/06/18 Catterick Bridge 10/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Mr P. J. Vaughan 220.84 28/05/18 Redcar 13/15 Flat 5f Good 8st 11lbs Phil Dennis 363.61

I expect Ben Curtis to get him out handy and sit behind the likely pace setter Highjacked and given that he stays further, if he gets his head in front over this trip he should be very tough to pass. He gets in here off the same as his last two starts which is also his last winning mark.

Queen Of The Sea can rule over Windsor tonight

Back Queen Of The Sea @ 9/2 Windsor 19:30

Godolphin's unexposed filly Queen Of The Sea is upped in trip for her handicap debut and could certainly enjoy it. There is a huge amount of stamina in her family, being a daughter of See The Stars out of Montjeu and she goes handicapping off an attractive opening rating. Saeed bin Suroor's string have been in superb form in recent weeks and this filly is bred to improve substantially on what she's shown thus far.

No. 8 (4) Queen Of The Sea (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77 Form: 3-33

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Salisbury 3/8 Flat 1m 1f 201y Gd/frm 0 8st 13lbs Hector Crouch 9.4 14/06/20 Goodwood 3/6 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 3.75 26/06/19 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 7f Std 9st 0lbs George Wood 3.5

She has been third on all three of her starts to date, but she has been unfortunate in running into some decent types. She retains the cheekpieces that helped her run well to finish third of eight at Salisbury last time out and she gets the tongue tie back on as well today. They are certainly trying to help her with as much equipment as they can but I just think when the penny drops, and that could easily be today, she will be too good for these.