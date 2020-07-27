- Trainer: Olly Williams
- Jockey: Ben Curtis
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 53
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Olly Williams charge to go one better today at Redcar
It's a new week and Alan Thompson returns to the tipping chair with bets at Redcar and Windsor...
"if he gets his head in front over this trip he should be very tough to pass"
Lincoln Red can get his head back in front today
Back Lincoln Red @ 4/1 Redcar 13:40
Olly Williams runs Lincoln Red in this sprint and after finishing second on both his starts this year I think he might be able to get his head in front today. His first start of the year was after a 257-day break when he finished second over seven furlongs at Yarmouth, he was then dropped to six furlongs on his latest outing where despite being headed a furlong out, be battled on bravely and wasn't beaten far.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Ayr
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|3.25
|10/06/20
|Yarmouth
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|12
|27/09/19
|Newcastle
|10/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Phil Dennis
|32
|31/08/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|25.42
|16/08/19
|Thirsk
|9/17
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|0
|10st 1lbs
|Miss Antonia Peck
|11.5
|09/08/19
|Thirsk
|4/15
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|9.83
|10/07/19
|Yarmouth
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|9.15
|28/06/19
|Doncaster
|6/17
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|13.12
|13/06/19
|Yarmouth
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|3.22
|15/05/19
|Yarmouth
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.9
|22/04/19
|Redcar
|2/15
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Phil Dennis
|26.55
|04/04/19
|Southwell
|7/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Rachel Richardson
|33.47
|01/11/18
|Newcastle
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Rachel Richardson
|4.2
|24/10/18
|Newcastle
|3/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|18.82
|26/09/18
|Redcar
|5/19
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|289.28
|17/08/18
|Wolverhampton
|8/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Mr P. J. Vaughan
|21
|16/07/18
|Ripon
|8/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Mr P. J. Vaughan
|613.99
|04/07/18
|Thirsk
|12/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Graham Lee
|1000
|09/06/18
|Catterick Bridge
|10/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Mr P. J. Vaughan
|220.84
|28/05/18
|Redcar
|13/15
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Phil Dennis
|363.61
I expect Ben Curtis to get him out handy and sit behind the likely pace setter Highjacked and given that he stays further, if he gets his head in front over this trip he should be very tough to pass. He gets in here off the same as his last two starts which is also his last winning mark.
Queen Of The Sea can rule over Windsor tonight
Back Queen Of The Sea @ 9/2 Windsor 19:30
Godolphin's unexposed filly Queen Of The Sea is upped in trip for her handicap debut and could certainly enjoy it. There is a huge amount of stamina in her family, being a daughter of See The Stars out of Montjeu and she goes handicapping off an attractive opening rating. Saeed bin Suroor's string have been in superb form in recent weeks and this filly is bred to improve substantially on what she's shown thus far.
Third on all three starts, cheekpieces on when good third of 8 in handicap at Salisbury (9.9f) 16 days ago. Tongue strap back on now and needs bit more.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Salisbury
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 201y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Hector Crouch
|9.4
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.75
|26/06/19
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|George Wood
|3.5
She has been third on all three of her starts to date, but she has been unfortunate in running into some decent types. She retains the cheekpieces that helped her run well to finish third of eight at Salisbury last time out and she gets the tongue tie back on as well today. They are certainly trying to help her with as much equipment as they can but I just think when the penny drops, and that could easily be today, she will be too good for these.
2020 (prior to this week) : -8.38pts
This week so far...
Staked: 0 Pts
Returned: 0 pts
2020 P&L -8.38 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts
2/1, creditable second of 8 in handicap at Ayr (6f, good to firm) 35 days ago. Cheekpieces back on. Enters calculations.