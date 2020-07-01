Today's Horse Racing Tips: Merchant Of Venice enjoys it at Kempton

James Fanshawe's charge can bring home the goods

Back Merchant Of Venice at 4/1 in the 19:45 Kempton

James Fanshawe runs his five-year-old gelding Merchant Of Venice at Kempton tonight and he has a great record round here with fives runs over course and distance producing finishing positions of (most recent first) 3-3-3-1-1. Ignore his last run as the soft ground clearly didn't suit, instead focus on the fact he's come down in the handicap and is now lower than his last winning mark of 79 for the first time since that win. Today he runs off 78.

No. 5 (6) Merchant Of Venice SBK 6/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78 Form: 375-43545

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/5 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 2lbs George Wood 7.9 06/06/20 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 6lbs George Wood 4.79 19/02/20 Newcastle 5/8 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 4lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.28 29/01/20 Kempton Park 3/6 Flat 1m Slow 0 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 3.48 11/01/20 Chelmsford City 4/6 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs David Probert 4.7 18/12/19 Newcastle 5/11 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 6lbs Tom Marquand 8.8 06/07/19 Chelmsford City 7/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 10lbs George Wood 13 22/05/19 Kempton Park 3/13 Flat 1m Slow 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 4.31 01/05/19 Ascot 10/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Scott McCullagh 7.2 12/04/19 Kempton Park 3/14 Flat 1m Std 9st 4lbs George Wood 10.81 09/03/19 Kempton Park 1/7 Flat 1m Slow 9st 2lbs George Wood 5 05/02/19 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 7lbs George Wood 10.02 14/12/18 Kempton Park 1/10 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs George Wood 4.8 23/11/18 Kempton Park 9/12 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 5lbs George Wood 7.2

His stable has also returned three wins from 20 runners in the last 14 days and Merchant Of Venice has the invaluable assistance of Tom Marquand on board who has ridden 14 winners in the last 14 days. Throw in his good draw then everything looks to be in place for him to run a massive race.

Byron's fitness will see him fly around Southwell

Back Byron Flyer at 5/1 in the 15:10 Southwell

Byron Flyer has a good level of Nation Hunt form but it could well be his recent flat runs that give him the fitness edge to win this race. Ian Wiliams' charge won't mind the ground, stays the trip well and was progressive when last seen over hurdles. I think the trainer will be sure they make full use of his flat pace and his clear race fitness to try and run these into the ground. And it will take a decent horse to beat him today given the clear disadvantages as regards race fitness most of the pure National Hunt horses in the race face.

No. 2 Byron Flyer SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: William Kennedy

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 134 Form: 6/11-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 7lbs William Buick 48.1 09/10/19 Ludlow 1/5 Chase 2m 4f 11y Gd/frm 11st 8lbs William Kennedy 2.72 10/09/19 Worcester 1/4 Chase 2m 110y Good 11st 2lbs William Kennedy 2.44 24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 4/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 10lbs David Probert 14.8 06/07/19 Haydock Park 16/17 Flat 1m 3f 175y Good V 9st 5lbs David Probert 38 21/06/19 Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 8/19 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good V 9st 9lbs Mickael Barzalona 40.92 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 2/11 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 34 15/05/19 York 13/18 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Ben Curtis 96.85 28/10/18 Aintree 6/11 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 5lbs William Kennedy 5.83 09/10/18 Leicester 1/3 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/frm 0 9st 8lbs James Doyle 3.07 27/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 0 9st 12lbs Ryan Moore 5.2 15/09/18 Doncaster 1/5 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 0 9st 5lbs William Buick 7.61 25/08/18 Newmarket (July) 3/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 3lbs Tom Eaves 13.36 11/08/18 Ascot 3/10 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 0 9st 9lbs Hayley Turner 6.6 30/06/18 Newcastle 17/20 Flat 2m 56y Slow 0 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 34 09/06/18 Newmarket (July) 11/13 Flat 1m 6f Good 0 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 7.9 26/05/18 Haydock Park 2/9 Flat 2m 45y Gd/frm 0 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.96 11/05/18 Chester 5/16 Flat 2m 2f 140y Good 9st 10lbs David Egan 6.4 14/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/34 Flat 2m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 21.95 15/09/17 Doncaster 2/7 Flat 1m 6f 115y Good 0 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.58 12/08/17 Ascot 2/10 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Alexander Pietsch 10.78

Hunters Call won a very nice handicap when last seen but that was 921 days ago, he would have to be a very decent animal to win this Class 2 event in spite of that lay-off. I'm happy to back Byron Flyer win only.