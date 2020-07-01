- Trainer: James Fanshawe
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 78
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Merchant Of Venice enjoys it at Kempton
Alan Thompson has two selections from the all weather card at Kempton and a summer jump card at Southwell...
"focus on the fact he's come down in the handicap and is now lower than his last winning mark"
James Fanshawe's charge can bring home the goods
Back Merchant Of Venice at 4/1 in the 19:45 Kempton
James Fanshawe runs his five-year-old gelding Merchant Of Venice at Kempton tonight and he has a great record round here with fives runs over course and distance producing finishing positions of (most recent first) 3-3-3-1-1. Ignore his last run as the soft ground clearly didn't suit, instead focus on the fact he's come down in the handicap and is now lower than his last winning mark of 79 for the first time since that win. Today he runs off 78.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/5
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|7.9
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|George Wood
|4.79
|19/02/20
|Newcastle
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.28
|29/01/20
|Kempton Park
|3/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|3.48
|11/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|4.7
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|5/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.8
|06/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 10lbs
|George Wood
|13
|22/05/19
|Kempton Park
|3/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.31
|01/05/19
|Ascot
|10/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|7.2
|12/04/19
|Kempton Park
|3/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|George Wood
|10.81
|09/03/19
|Kempton Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|George Wood
|5
|05/02/19
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|George Wood
|10.02
|14/12/18
|Kempton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|George Wood
|4.8
|23/11/18
|Kempton Park
|9/12
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|George Wood
|7.2
His stable has also returned three wins from 20 runners in the last 14 days and Merchant Of Venice has the invaluable assistance of Tom Marquand on board who has ridden 14 winners in the last 14 days. Throw in his good draw then everything looks to be in place for him to run a massive race.
Byron's fitness will see him fly around Southwell
Back Byron Flyer at 5/1 in the 15:10 Southwell
Byron Flyer has a good level of Nation Hunt form but it could well be his recent flat runs that give him the fitness edge to win this race. Ian Wiliams' charge won't mind the ground, stays the trip well and was progressive when last seen over hurdles. I think the trainer will be sure they make full use of his flat pace and his clear race fitness to try and run these into the ground. And it will take a decent horse to beat him today given the clear disadvantages as regards race fitness most of the pure National Hunt horses in the race face.
Useful form when winning both starts over fences last autumn. Smart on Flat and ran creditably on return at Newmarket last month, so is clearly well.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|48.1
|09/10/19
|Ludlow
|1/5
|Chase
|2m 4f 11y
|Gd/frm
|11st 8lbs
|William Kennedy
|2.72
|10/09/19
|Worcester
|1/4
|Chase
|2m 110y
|Good
|11st 2lbs
|William Kennedy
|2.44
|24/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|0
|9st 10lbs
|David Probert
|14.8
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|16/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Good
|V
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|38
|21/06/19
|Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
|8/19
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|40.92
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|34
|15/05/19
|York
|13/18
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Ben Curtis
|96.85
|28/10/18
|Aintree
|6/11
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 5lbs
|William Kennedy
|5.83
|09/10/18
|Leicester
|1/3
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 8lbs
|James Doyle
|3.07
|27/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.2
|15/09/18
|Doncaster
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Good
|0
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|7.61
|25/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Eaves
|13.36
|11/08/18
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Hayley Turner
|6.6
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|17/20
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|34
|09/06/18
|Newmarket (July)
|11/13
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.9
|26/05/18
|Haydock Park
|2/9
|Flat
|2m 45y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.96
|11/05/18
|Chester
|5/16
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|David Egan
|6.4
|14/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/34
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|21.95
|15/09/17
|Doncaster
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.58
|12/08/17
|Ascot
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|Alexander Pietsch
|10.78
Hunters Call won a very nice handicap when last seen but that was 921 days ago, he would have to be a very decent animal to win this Class 2 event in spite of that lay-off. I'm happy to back Byron Flyer win only.
2020 (prior to this week) : +2.88pts
This week so far...
Staked: 5 pts
Returned: 0 pts
2020 P&L +0.88 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts
C&D winner. Largely consistent so he's the type to bounce back from a poor run on turf at Newmarket 13 days ago. First-time visor worn on that occasion left off.