Today's Horse Racing Tips: Godolphin's filly Miss Jingles will continue to improve

Miss Jingles can show them all a clean pair of...hooves

Back Miss Jingles @ 15/4 Goodwood 15:45

Miss Jingles is a very well-bred Exceed And Excel filly and and makes the most appeal for her top connections. She's bred to have bags of speed being related to plenty of winners over sprint trips, and took a big step forward to get off the mark at Sandown last time out, leaving her debut effort well behind her. While she is still going to be learning her job it would be no surprise at all to see her take another huge step forward today.

She certainly seemed to enjoy dropping back to this distance when scoring at Sandown. Where she picked up nicely when William Buick pressed the button and you have to think there should be more to come from the juvenile after just two runs.

No. 4 (5) Miss Jingles (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 61

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/07/20 Sandown Park 1/12 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs William Buick 5.2 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 6/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs William Buick 4.65

The danger could be Spright who also showed plenty of speed to get off the mark at York last time and while she has to be respected, she will find this race much tougher and may well have to settle for second place behind the Godolphin filly.

Karl Burke will be hoping for Significantly better luck today

Back Significantly @ 5/1 Goodwood 14:45

Karl Burke must be wondering what he has to do to get Significantly over the line after a trio of seconds. But I think today may be the day he gets home in front. Anyone who has backed or watched him previously, will know how close he has been to breaking his maiden tag, trading as low as [1.05 and [1.22] in-play. He came with a real rattle at Sandown only to be caught on the line and a repeat of that effort would put him right on the premises, I think this sharper track will suit him better and hopefully this time he won't get nabbed in the last 100 yards.

No. 7 (1) Significantly SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 93 Form: 222

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Sandown Park 2/8 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 2lbs Ben Curtis 3.66 14/06/20 Doncaster 2/5 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 1.57 02/06/20 Newcastle 2/12 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 4.61

Sardinia Sunset was another who I felt could run a big race after getting the job done easily when winning a Listed contest at York last time out. That was her third good run in a row after she was a close fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She certainly has plenty of speed for this distance and gets a handy 3lb weight allowance from the colts, I'm not sure that will be enough to get her home in front of Significantly today though.