Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's four bets for Punchestown Festival day one

Four bets for day one of the 2024 Punchestown Festival

Monty's Star a 4pt Nap in the 18:00

Mystical Power to land back to back Grade 1's

British raider to get one over on the Irish

Punchestown Festival Day One Tips

Post Cheltenham a frenzied bidding war broke out to secure my insights for the Punchestown Festival. Betfair ultimately saw off all comers. Day 1 starts with ground on the easy side of good. There are bits and pieces of rain forecast for the week but my hunch is the ground will get quicker as the week wears on. Once again recommended bets are on a points scale of 1 to 5.

No. 24 Billy Lee Swagger (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 104

25 go to post for this lucrative pot. Billy Lee Swagger should be competitive here. It's not unreasonable to suggest he could arrive here seeking a four timer.

He got off the mark at this track in December. That race worked out well for a low grade handicap. His jockey had a nightmare up the Gowran Park straight when Billy Lee was narrowly beaten on his subsequent start.

The horse was again a close second in Down Royal last time out. That despite being hampered at the third last, and making a mistake at the final flight. It should be mentioned that the winner in Down Royal, the reopposing Mousey Brown, suffered his share of misfortune in one of the more eventful races of the season. Mousey Brown went on to bag a valuable prize in Fairyhouse. He's 11 pounds worse off with my selection here.

Billy Lee still looks to be learning. He's entitled to be after just 7 starts under rules. If his jumping copes with this big field test, I expect a big run. Given the field size, and enhanced place terms, an each way wager seems sensible.

Billy Lee Swagger 1pt E/W @ 16/1

No. 6 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I thought Mystical Power should be favourite here. He has to reverse Cheltenham form to be fair but there are grounds for thinking he can. Ground being the operative word.

Mystical Power sauntered through the Supreme before being outstayed on testing ground. He has since seen off Firefox in Aintree. Ultimately, the margin of victory was slim but I thought the horse did well having possibly hit the front a bit soon.

This track on quicker ground should be ideal for my selection. Slade Steel is far from slow but his optimal conditions would probably involve a greater test of stamina.

This race isn't loaded with pace. Fun Fun Fun should ensure it isn't run at a crawl but I suspect Mystical Power's potent turn of foot will prove decisive.

Mystical Power 3pts Win @ 15/8

No. 1 Brentford Hope SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Mr P. V. O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 143

There is a perception among British trainers that their horses are disadvantaged in Irish handicaps. They may be correct but given the paucity of runners sent over, it's possible they're mistaken.

I hope they are as Brentford Hope looks overpriced here. This talented flat performer, rated over 100 in that sphere, has really got his act together over hurdles this season. He has improved over 20 pounds in the ratings. He has all the attributes required for big field handicaps. A high cruising speed and an adequate hurdling technique should help his jockey to find a good position in this race.

He was value for more than the winning margin last time out in Haydock. He tanked through that race before ultimately idling in front to my eye. He will probably be delivered later here. A mark of 143 won't be easy to defy but at 20/1, we can take a chance.

Brentford Hope 1pt E/W @ 16/1

No. 3 Monty's Star (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Monty's Star carried my cash at Cheltenham. He ran a fine race in the Brown Advisory but was ultimately no match for Fact To File.

It's unlikely he meets anything of that calibre here. Monty's campaign was geared towards Cheltenham so it's of course possible that he may regress here. It's only the fourth start of his campaign mind you so he should be relatively fresh.

He's the best jumper in this race, and can make his own running if necessary. I fully expect his combination of class and stamina to carry the day.