Today's Horse Racing Tips: Arctic Fox will enjoy the step up in trip at York

Arctic Fox is looking to keep her 100% record at York

Back Arctic Fox @ 5/1 York 15:40

Richard Fahey's four-year-old filly Arctic Fox is two runs, two wins at York so far and I think she can make it a hat-trick of wins at the course today in the famous Sir Robert Ogden colours. She certainly lost her way a bit since winning here in June of last year, but she put in a fine performance last time out at Ripon to finish third at a big price, in a race of a similar level to this. I think that may well be the perfect preparation for her to step up in trip today, she's now 1lb below when she won here last year (over today's course and distance) and the return to her favourite stomping ground should see her back to her best.

No. 9 (13) Arctic Fox SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83 Form: 111666-83

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/07/20 Ripon 3/8 Flat 1m 1f 170y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Paddy Mathers 51.99 02/06/20 Newcastle 8/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Slow 8st 12lbs Tony Hamilton 119.21 31/08/19 Beverley 6/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Paddy Mathers 37.13 03/08/19 Newmarket (July) 6/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Paddy Mathers 6.4 06/07/19 Haydock Park 6/7 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 15 15/06/19 York 1/13 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Mrs Carol Bartley 6.6 25/05/19 York 1/5 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Paddy Mathers 2.89 16/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs Paddy Mathers 22.78 30/04/19 Nottingham 6/11 Flat 1m 75y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Tony Hamilton 19 19/10/18 Redcar 6/10 Flat 7f 219y Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Paul Hanagan 32 03/09/18 Newcastle 3/9 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 9st 0lbs Paul Hanagan 71.45 18/08/18 Doncaster 4/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Jack Garritty 9.67

William Haggas's charge Al Muffrih with Tom Marquand on board is near the top of the market, but she didn't settle at Royal Ascot and was well beaten. If she pulls hard like that again today then I can't see her getting the trip. For me a bigger danger is Make My Day who won a maiden last time out for John Gosden but that was 393 days ago and has since moved to Ralph Beckett. That maiden though has produced some decent winners, the four horses behind Make My Day have all come out and won decent contests, the fourth was Caravan Of Hope who of course recently won the Northumberland Plate. It certainly won't be easy for Arctic Fox, but I think she has enough to beat these.

Baltic Baron will be doing his best work at the end of the race

Back Baltic Baron Each Way @ 18/1 York 14:30

A typically wide open renewal of the feature race of the day at York, The John Smiths Cup. Four of the last five winners have been priced between 14 and 20/1 and that's exactly where David O'Meara's Baltic Baron sits in the market.

He is definitely a tough one to catch right but I think this trip will suit him after he kept on strongly in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, a race that has looked strong form since. A big field and strong pace clearly suit him well and that is exactly what he gets today and with the smart Anges Villiers claiming a useful 5lbs, he looks all set to run a big race at a big price. A big field of 22 runners are going to post but with five places available on the Sportsbook he has to be worth an each=way investment.

No. 19 (3) Baltic Baron (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Angus Villiers

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 96 Form: 925030-75

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 5/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm + 8st 12lbs Daniel Tudhope 47.03 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/10 Flat 1m Good z 9st 4lbs Harry Bentley 17.5 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 14/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm z 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 48.31 14/09/19 Doncaster 3/3 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 4lbs David Nolan 3.65 22/08/19 York 11/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm V 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 23.63 02/08/19 Goodwood 5/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm V 8st 13lbs Daniel Tudhope 25.59 26/07/19 York 2/9 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 10st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.87 27/06/19 Newcastle 9/12 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 14 15/06/19 Sandown Park 2/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 10st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 16.5 05/06/19 Nottingham 2/5 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 2lbs David Nolan 6.98 18/10/18 Longchamp 4/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 26/09/18 Maisons-Laffitte 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 21/08/18 Deauville 4/5 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 09/08/18 Deauville 3/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 13lbs - 14/07/18 Longchamp 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 13lbs - 26/05/18 Bordeaux 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 98y Good 8st 12lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 27/04/18 Chantilly 1/12 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 11/04/18 Longchamp 2/9 Flat 7f 210y Heavy 9st 2lbs - 15/10/17 Chantilly 2/6 Flat 7f 210y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 29/09/17 Saint-Cloud 3/8 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs -

The race should be set up for a closer as there are at least three - Desert Icon, Sky Defender and Great Example - strong front runners in the field and I suspect they could all be going too hard up front to stay ahead. That could play right into the hands of Baltic Baron who has only gone beyond nine furlongs once, back in France when he was trained by Andre Fabre, where he finished second in Listed company on heavy ground, I think he will have the stamina to make a late charge today.