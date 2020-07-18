- Trainer: Richard Fahey
- Jockey: Paddy Mathers
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 83
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Arctic Fox will enjoy the step up in trip at York
Another winner at Chepstow for Alan yesterday and he has two more to follow today at York...
"she won here last year (over today's course and distance) and the return to her favourite stomping ground should see her back to her best."
Arctic Fox is looking to keep her 100% record at York
Back Arctic Fox @ 5/1 York 15:40
Richard Fahey's four-year-old filly Arctic Fox is two runs, two wins at York so far and I think she can make it a hat-trick of wins at the course today in the famous Sir Robert Ogden colours. She certainly lost her way a bit since winning here in June of last year, but she put in a fine performance last time out at Ripon to finish third at a big price, in a race of a similar level to this. I think that may well be the perfect preparation for her to step up in trip today, she's now 1lb below when she won here last year (over today's course and distance) and the return to her favourite stomping ground should see her back to her best.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Ripon
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 170y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|51.99
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|119.21
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|37.13
|03/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|6.4
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|15
|15/06/19
|York
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Mrs Carol Bartley
|6.6
|25/05/19
|York
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|2.89
|16/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|22.78
|30/04/19
|Nottingham
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|19
|19/10/18
|Redcar
|6/10
|Flat
|7f 219y
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|32
|03/09/18
|Newcastle
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|71.45
|18/08/18
|Doncaster
|4/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jack Garritty
|9.67
William Haggas's charge Al Muffrih with Tom Marquand on board is near the top of the market, but she didn't settle at Royal Ascot and was well beaten. If she pulls hard like that again today then I can't see her getting the trip. For me a bigger danger is Make My Day who won a maiden last time out for John Gosden but that was 393 days ago and has since moved to Ralph Beckett. That maiden though has produced some decent winners, the four horses behind Make My Day have all come out and won decent contests, the fourth was Caravan Of Hope who of course recently won the Northumberland Plate. It certainly won't be easy for Arctic Fox, but I think she has enough to beat these.
Baltic Baron will be doing his best work at the end of the race
Back Baltic Baron Each Way @ 18/1 York 14:30
A typically wide open renewal of the feature race of the day at York, The John Smiths Cup. Four of the last five winners have been priced between 14 and 20/1 and that's exactly where David O'Meara's Baltic Baron sits in the market.
He is definitely a tough one to catch right but I think this trip will suit him after he kept on strongly in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, a race that has looked strong form since. A big field and strong pace clearly suit him well and that is exactly what he gets today and with the smart Anges Villiers claiming a useful 5lbs, he looks all set to run a big race at a big price. A big field of 22 runners are going to post but with five places available on the Sportsbook he has to be worth an each=way investment.
Only a maiden win in France to his name but he has posted plenty of decent efforts in very competitive 1m handicaps since joining this yard, including fifth in Hunt Cup last time. Up in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|5/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|+
|8st 12lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|47.03
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|z
|9st 4lbs
|Harry Bentley
|17.5
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|14/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|48.31
|14/09/19
|Doncaster
|3/3
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 4lbs
|David Nolan
|3.65
|22/08/19
|York
|11/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|23.63
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 13lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|25.59
|26/07/19
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|10st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.87
|27/06/19
|Newcastle
|9/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|14
|15/06/19
|Sandown Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|10st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|16.5
|05/06/19
|Nottingham
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|6.98
|18/10/18
|Longchamp
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|26/09/18
|Maisons-Laffitte
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|21/08/18
|Deauville
|4/5
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|09/08/18
|Deauville
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|-
|14/07/18
|Longchamp
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|-
|26/05/18
|Bordeaux
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 98y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|27/04/18
|Chantilly
|1/12
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|11/04/18
|Longchamp
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|-
|15/10/17
|Chantilly
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|29/09/17
|Saint-Cloud
|3/8
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|-
The race should be set up for a closer as there are at least three - Desert Icon, Sky Defender and Great Example - strong front runners in the field and I suspect they could all be going too hard up front to stay ahead. That could play right into the hands of Baltic Baron who has only gone beyond nine furlongs once, back in France when he was trained by Andre Fabre, where he finished second in Listed company on heavy ground, I think he will have the stamina to make a late charge today.
2020 (prior to this week) : -9.12pts
This week so far...
Staked: 8 Pts
Returned: 9.26 pts
2020 P&L -8.74 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts
Successful in the Queen Mother's Cup over C&D off similar mark last year and ran well at Ripon last week. Return to this trip will suit and could be set for a big performance.