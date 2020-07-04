Today's Horse Racing Tips: Andrew Balding's charge looks too big at Epsom

Johnny can create some Drama for the King Power Racing group

Back Johnny Drama Each-Way @ 15/2 Epsom 15:00

Andrew Balding's Johnny Drama in the 15:00 is a horse that I think has been lined-up for this race. He's a lightly raced individual that is still open to improvement and he showed a very good level of form last season, finishing second off 99 at York on soft ground when last seen. He then made his seasonal debut at Royal Ascot over a mile and a half behind Scarlet Dragon.

That trip is too far for him and I think he did well to show up for as long as he did, forget about the final distance he was beaten as inside the last furlong he was tiring quickly on the soft ground and he had been caught wide pretty much all the way around. This is his best trip and that run should have put him spot on for today.

No. 7 (8) Johnny Drama (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 97 Form: 1106202-0

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/06/20 Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 11/14 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Joshua Bryan 13.5 12/10/19 York 2/7 Flat 1m 2f 56y Soft 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.15 21/09/19 Newbury 10/13 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 15 24/08/19 York 2/14 Flat 1m 2f 56y Firm 9st 7lbs Jason Watson 15.67 30/07/19 Goodwood 6/16 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.84 21/06/19 Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 13/19 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 15.5 13/05/19 Roscommon 1/4 Flat 1m 2f 51y Good 9st 11lbs C. T. Keane 2.06 09/04/19 Gowran Park 1/17 Flat 1m 1f 130y Gd/sft 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 5.45 04/11/18 Naas 2/15 Flat 1m 3f 190y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 3.23 20/10/18 Leopardstown 7/22 Flat 1m 1f Good 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 10.5

He's won on good ground and yielding/soft in Ireland, so any rain will not be a problem. The stable has historically done well around Epsom and this race is probably a level or two below that Royal Ascot race so in affect it is a step-down in grade. The stable has started the season well and I just think he's a straightforward sort who is way overpriced and has to be backed each-way.

This drop in trip could be just right for Markazi

Back Markazi Each-Way @ 12/1 Epsom 17:35

In the final race of the day at Epsom, the seven furlong handicap, I like Markazi for David O'Meara. He has some good form over a mile and won a Listed event in his native France. Now in the capable care of the O'Meara camp his runs have seen him run quite well over a mile. This drop down in trip in a strongly run race should really suit and he has a good draw (7).

No. 10 (7) Markazi (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 88 Form: 276016-04

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/06/20 Ayr 4/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.7 09/06/20 Haydock Park 10/12 Flat 7f 212y Good V 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 26.08 09/10/19 Kempton Park 6/13 Flat 7f Std V 9st 4lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.59 19/09/19 Ayr 1/14 Flat 7f 50y Good V 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 10.67 10/08/19 Haydock Park 10/13 Flat 1m 37y Heavy 0 9st 10lbs Shane Gray 32 30/07/19 Beverley 6/7 Flat 1m 100y Gd/frm V 10st 5lbs David Nolan 5.46 12/07/19 Ascot 7/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 10st 0lbs William Cox 11 29/06/19 York 2/14 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 0 9st 11lbs David Nolan 5.69 15/06/19 York 3/17 Flat 1m 177y Gd/sft 0 9st 9lbs Daniel Tudhope 9 30/05/19 Wetherby 2/9 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 8lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.11 17/05/19 Hamilton Park 2/6 Flat 1m 68y Gd/frm 9st 10lbs David Nolan 2.84 27/04/19 Ripon 8/14 Flat 1m Good B 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 13.4 10/04/19 Nottingham 10/12 Flat 1m 75y Good B 9st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.68 28/09/18 Haydock Park 6/9 Flat 1m 37y Good 9st 9lbs Rossa Ryan 14.08 11/08/18 Haydock Park 4/7 Flat 1m 37y Firm 9st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 7.14 11/06/18 Marseilles Borely 1/7 Flat 7f 210y Gd/frm B 9st 4lbs Hugo Journiac - 21/05/18 Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne 1/7 Flat 7f 210y Firm B 9st 4lbs Jefferson Smith - 17/03/18 Toulouse 3/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 4lbs Jean-Bernard Eyquem - 31/01/18 Cagnes-Sur-Mer 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Std 0 9st 0lbs - 16/01/18 Cagnes-Sur-Mer 6/10 Flat 7f 210y Std 9st 7lbs - 28/11/17 Deauville 8/9 Flat 7f 100y Std 8st 12lbs -

James Doyle went close to winning the Wokingham Stakes for the same stable at Royal Ascot so the booking here is eyecatching. Ground shouldn't be an issue as he's won on good-to-firm and soft, although that said his best form is on soft ground so any rain would be ideal. As far as handicapping goes he's only 4lb higher than his last winning mark and I think he's a massive price and an each-way bet is advised.

Mythical can run well at a massive price

Back Mythical Each Way @ 50/1 Epsom 17:35

I didn't want to leave without a selection for the Derby itself, I want to be with those colt's with a stamina laden pedigree and one who fits the bill is Mythical. He went off odds-on in the Derby trial at the Curragh on their Guineas weekend and that was against some decent sorts. Now here he is, discarded by the Ballydoyle jocks and with James Doyle on board, who I think is riding as well as anyone at the moment, and he is available at a mouth watering 50-1!

No. 11 (10) Mythical (Fr) SBK 50/1 EXC 100 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 6143-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/06/20 Curragh 5/6 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 1.86 26/10/19 Saint-Cloud 3/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Heavy 9st 0lbs Mickael Barzalona - 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 3.05 26/09/19 Gowran Park 1/8 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.63 08/08/19 Leopardstown 6/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.62

He's bred to be an Epsom classic winner being by Derby winner Camelot out of a Cape Cross (who has sired both Sea The Stars and Golden Horn to win this race) mare. At 50-1 with the Sportsbook paying four places he's worth a small each-way bet.