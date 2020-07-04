- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 97
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Andrew Balding's charge looks too big at Epsom
Alan Thompson has three each-way selections from Epsom including a huge priced runner in the Derby itself...
"He's a lightly raced individual that is still open to improvement and he showed a very good level of form last season"
Johnny can create some Drama for the King Power Racing group
Back Johnny Drama Each-Way @ 15/2 Epsom 15:00
Andrew Balding's Johnny Drama in the 15:00 is a horse that I think has been lined-up for this race. He's a lightly raced individual that is still open to improvement and he showed a very good level of form last season, finishing second off 99 at York on soft ground when last seen. He then made his seasonal debut at Royal Ascot over a mile and a half behind Scarlet Dragon.
That trip is too far for him and I think he did well to show up for as long as he did, forget about the final distance he was beaten as inside the last furlong he was tiring quickly on the soft ground and he had been caught wide pretty much all the way around. This is his best trip and that run should have put him spot on for today.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
|11/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Joshua Bryan
|13.5
|12/10/19
|York
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.15
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|15
|24/08/19
|York
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|15.67
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|6/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.84
|21/06/19
|Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
|13/19
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|15.5
|13/05/19
|Roscommon
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 2f 51y
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.06
|09/04/19
|Gowran Park
|1/17
|Flat
|1m 1f 130y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.45
|04/11/18
|Naas
|2/15
|Flat
|1m 3f 190y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.23
|20/10/18
|Leopardstown
|7/22
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|10.5
He's won on good ground and yielding/soft in Ireland, so any rain will not be a problem. The stable has historically done well around Epsom and this race is probably a level or two below that Royal Ascot race so in affect it is a step-down in grade. The stable has started the season well and I just think he's a straightforward sort who is way overpriced and has to be backed each-way.
This drop in trip could be just right for Markazi
Back Markazi Each-Way @ 12/1 Epsom 17:35
In the final race of the day at Epsom, the seven furlong handicap, I like Markazi for David O'Meara. He has some good form over a mile and won a Listed event in his native France. Now in the capable care of the O'Meara camp his runs have seen him run quite well over a mile. This drop down in trip in a strongly run race should really suit and he has a good draw (7).
Gained a deserved first success of 2019 in commanding fashion at Ayr in September. Needed reappearance and more like it when fourth at Ayr, but this test could be on the sharp side.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Ayr
|4/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.7
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|10/12
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Good
|V
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|26.08
|09/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.59
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|1/14
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Good
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|10.67
|10/08/19
|Haydock Park
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Heavy
|0
|9st 10lbs
|Shane Gray
|32
|30/07/19
|Beverley
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/frm
|V
|10st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|5.46
|12/07/19
|Ascot
|7/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|10st 0lbs
|William Cox
|11
|29/06/19
|York
|2/14
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 11lbs
|David Nolan
|5.69
|15/06/19
|York
|3/17
|Flat
|1m 177y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|9
|30/05/19
|Wetherby
|2/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 8lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|4.11
|17/05/19
|Hamilton Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|David Nolan
|2.84
|27/04/19
|Ripon
|8/14
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|13.4
|10/04/19
|Nottingham
|10/12
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.68
|28/09/18
|Haydock Park
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|14.08
|11/08/18
|Haydock Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Firm
|9st 11lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|7.14
|11/06/18
|Marseilles Borely
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Hugo Journiac
|-
|21/05/18
|Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Firm
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Jefferson Smith
|-
|17/03/18
|Toulouse
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jean-Bernard Eyquem
|-
|31/01/18
|Cagnes-Sur-Mer
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Std
|0
|9st 0lbs
|-
|16/01/18
|Cagnes-Sur-Mer
|6/10
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|-
|28/11/17
|Deauville
|8/9
|Flat
|7f 100y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|-
James Doyle went close to winning the Wokingham Stakes for the same stable at Royal Ascot so the booking here is eyecatching. Ground shouldn't be an issue as he's won on good-to-firm and soft, although that said his best form is on soft ground so any rain would be ideal. As far as handicapping goes he's only 4lb higher than his last winning mark and I think he's a massive price and an each-way bet is advised.
Mythical can run well at a massive price
Back Mythical Each Way @ 50/1 Epsom 17:35
I didn't want to leave without a selection for the Derby itself, I want to be with those colt's with a stamina laden pedigree and one who fits the bill is Mythical. He went off odds-on in the Derby trial at the Curragh on their Guineas weekend and that was against some decent sorts. Now here he is, discarded by the Ballydoyle jocks and with James Doyle on board, who I think is riding as well as anyone at the moment, and he is available at a mouth watering 50-1!
Useful juvenile but only fifth in Gallinule on Curragh reappearance and his stable appears to have much stronger claims elsewhere.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|1.86
|26/10/19
|Saint-Cloud
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|-
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.05
|26/09/19
|Gowran Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.63
|08/08/19
|Leopardstown
|6/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.62
He's bred to be an Epsom classic winner being by Derby winner Camelot out of a Cape Cross (who has sired both Sea The Stars and Golden Horn to win this race) mare. At 50-1 with the Sportsbook paying four places he's worth a small each-way bet.
2020 (prior to this week) : +2.88pts
This week so far...
Staked: 9 pts
Returned: 0 pts
2020 P&L -6.12 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts
Dual winner in Ireland for Ger Lyons and runner-up twice from 5 starts for this yard, though well held on his return in handicap at Royal Ascot (12f, good to soft) 15 days ago. Tongue strap fitted.