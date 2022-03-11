Horse Racing Tips: Final round of the Betfair Tipstars' Battle

It was our current champion, Chris Loader, who was celebrating after the first round but our very own Marc Hryhorskyj landed a huge priced winner last week to take a substantial lead. Will Chris be able to catch him?

NAP: Lucky One 14:45 Sandown - 10.09/1 £8 E/W

Lucky One was given an eye-catching ride when finishing third over 2m3f at Ascot last month but he didn't stay the trip. Throughout the race he travelled very powerfully but when his chance had gone, Lorcan Williams nursed him home in the closing stages.

Previously he used to be a free going sort and was campaigned at a high level when trained by Paul Nicholls but a big field handicap over two miles looks to be exactly what he needs after settling better on his last couple of outings.

The son of Authorized was dropped 2lb for his recent performance but this appears to have been a calculated plan by Dan Skelton who won this race last year and he has found ideal candidate in this year's renewal.

NB: Our Jet 13:50 Sandown - 6.5011/2 £2 E/W

The EBF Final might look to be a competitive affair at first glance but Our Jet looks to be very well treated in this field off a mark of 122. The six-year-old gelding was last seen showing a determined attitude to score at Wetherby beating Rafferty's Return by a length who has subsequently gone on to score at the same venue and is now rated 7lb higher than the selection.

Furthermore, this son of Jet Away was only three quarters of a length behind Albert Bartlett favourite Hillcrest on his rules debut at Aintree in November and he therefore looks to have a stand out chance in this contest based on his earlier form this season.

Total P/L: +£20.00

NAP: September Power 13:46 Lingfield - 17.016/1 £5 E/W

My first selection for the final week of tipstar is Michael Wigham's September Power. His last run at Kempton on the 29th Jan was encouraging and the handicapper has left September Power on a mark of 70. The selection has ran twice at Lingfield for one win and one second so clearly handles Lingfiled. The trainer is operating at a 50% strike rate and the booking of Sean Levey is a positive.

NB: Cappananty Con 16:06 Lingfield - 41.040/1 £5 E/W

Michael Attwater's Cappananty Con was an eye catcher for me last time out on the 4th March over C&D. He was stopped in his run two out and ran on best near the finish. With a more prominent ride he can be competitive off a mark of 60. The selection is 11lb below his last winning mark and has won at Lingfield 3 times. The trainer Michael Attwater is operating at a 17% strike rate which is a positive.

Total P/L: +153pts

NAP: Knappers Hill Sandown 13:50 6.05/1 £10 Win

Top weight Knappers Hill can give Paul Nicholls his second EBF Final win in three years.

Similarly rated McFabulous struck for the team in 2019 and like him this year's representative contested the Kennel Gate hurdle at Ascot in December.

Knappers Hill finished a respectable third behind live Supreme Novices' Hurdle hope Jonbon, ahead of I Like To Move It who reversed the form in the Betfair Hurdle (runner-up).



Harry Cobden's mount was sixth after racing keenly and it should have made him more streetwise for this test. His yard is in better form now, plus the longer trip promises to suit.

NB: Hystery Bere Sandown 14:25 - 8.07/1 £10 Win

Improving type Hystery Bere is the pick in the big handicap of the day, the Imperial Cup.

Successful in France before joining Tom Symonds' yard he probably surprised connections by winning a juvenile hurdle as the outsider of three last February.

Given a wind op during his summer break, he posted a comfortable success on handicap debut.

Still only four then, the son of Pedro The Great showed his ability by quickening on the soft ground to chase the three length leader.

To overtake and win is not the easiest at a track like Fontwell - and then he backed it up with a third at Cheltenham.

The winner Cormier advertised the form in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso last Saturday and a 2lb higher mark should not halt the selection's progression.

Total P/L: -£40.00