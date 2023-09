A Tipperary NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Tipperary NAP - 14:00 - Back Sea of Polaris

Sea The Polaris' was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year - sales price rose to 185,000 guineas - and he made a promising start to his career, travelling better than most when runner-up to a useful sort in heavy ground at Galway last month.

He met some trouble in-running on that occasion, too, having to wait for a gap a furlong from home, and then running green in the closing stages. Sea The Polaris wasn't unduly punished on that occasion and he has the potential to take a big step forward.

Tipperary NEXT BEST - 15:10 - Back Lust

No. 6 (7) Lust (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 1.62 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Lust is a useful performer at his best, proving better than ever when winning a listed event at Naas last season, but he has only been seen twice since.

He wasn't beaten too far on his return in a competitive handicap at Fairyhouse in July, though he did shape as though he would come on a fair bit for the run, and wasn't unduly punished in the closing stages. Lust is entitled to come on for that first run for nine months and he comes out well at the weights on these terms.