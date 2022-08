NAP: Hellsing has obvious claims

Hellsing - 18:45 Tipperary

Trainer Ger Lyons is seeking his fourth success in this race since 2014 and this year he saddles another leading contender in the shape of Hellsing.

After making a successful debut at the Curragh in May, Hellsing then confirmed the promise of that effort with a good second in the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown last time, keeping on gradually to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and Hellsing is likely to progress further, so he looks to hold very solid claims.

No. 2 (3) Hellsing (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Erosandpsyche is banker material

Erosandpsyche - 17:35 Tipperary

Erosandpsyche won twice over this course and distance in 2021 and he proved better than ever when resuming winning ways at Cork two weeks ago.

The official winning margin was just a short head last time, but he was arguably value for extra given that he raced alone on the far side.

That form reads very well in the context of this minor event and Erosandpsyche rates a confident selection to make it two from four since joining the Paddy Twomey yard (formerly trained by Kieran Cotter).

No. 3 (3) Erosandpsyche (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.84 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: A Shin Undine looks decent value

A Shin Undine - 19:55 Tipperary

A Shin Undine shaped well when third on her handicap debut at Ballinrobe last month, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still.

She came from much further back than the first two in a race run at just an ordinary gallop and it was certainly a big step in the right direction.

A Shine Undine can race from the same mark today and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.