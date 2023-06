Lester Piggott Stakes

15:00 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Mimikyu (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Improved massively fitted with a hood when landing 6-runner Park Hill Stakes in September and easy to excuse her effort in Fillies' & Mares' Stakes at Ascot next time. Turned in a perfectly solid effort on return when runner-up at York (13.8f) a fortnight ago and should come on from that.

No. 1 (4) Mimikyu SBK 4/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 110

2. Modaara (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Opened account in good style second time up at Chelmsford City (10f) in October and took a big step forward after six months off when bolting up under a penalty at Kempton (12f) last month, leading two furlongs out and forging clear by an impressive 13 lengths. Clearly destined for better things.

No. 2 (5) Modaara SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 97

3. Nachtrose (Peter Schiergen/ Rene Piechulek)

Useful performer who won her first two careers starts last year, namely maiden at Munich and Oaks d'Italia at Milan. Has matched rather than advanced that form however, runner-up in a Group 2 contest at Hoppegarten (15.9f) last month, so more is required.

4. Poptronic (Karl Burke/ Sam James)

Big improver in first half of 2022 who completed her hat-trick in 10f Newcastle Group 3 last June. Raced typically keenly but still managed to run up to best when third in Middleton Stakes at York (10.2f, firm) just over three weeks ago but a career best will be needed to land this.

5. Sea Silk Road (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Very useful Sea The Stars filly who landed Goodwood listed event last May. Solid efforts in the frame after in Ribblesdale, Prix de la Nonette and Princess Royal Stakes after, but below her best when down the field in Middleton Stakes at York (10.2f, firm) on return. Can get back on track.

6. Time Lock (Harry & Roger Charlton/ Ryan Moore)

Progressed very well last year, going close in the Galtres at York (1½m) when stepped up to listed level on her final outing. Produced a perfectly satisfactory return after nine months off when runner-up at Goodwood (12f) last month and there's surely more to come from her after just five career starts.