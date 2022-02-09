To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 9 January

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Tampa Bay

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...a repeat showing of that form will make her difficult to catch..."

Timeform on Kenai Cool

#6 Luna Queen - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

Luna Queen was a winner at this track on her most recent start and is taken to go in again, with the drop in trip not expected to cause any issues. Smooth As Glass may emerge as the main threat, while U Know I B Lion is also considered.

#3 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Native Hawk has been in decent nick of late and is taken to build on his third-place finish here last time. Recent course winner Codetowin is feared most as he starts out for a new trainer, while Creekmore can also grab a minor share.

#2 Kenai Cool - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Kenai Cool ran well to finish second at this track last month and a repeat showing of that form will make her difficult to catch in this similar contest. Sundrenched may well be the one for the forecast, while My Blonde Mary is another to factor in.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 9th Feb (R4 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 February, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sundrenched
Kenai Cool
Clem Gem
My Blonde Mary
Holy Diver
Lapulga
Mambo Dancer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips