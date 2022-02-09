Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 9 January

#6 Luna Queen - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

Luna Queen was a winner at this track on her most recent start and is taken to go in again, with the drop in trip not expected to cause any issues. Smooth As Glass may emerge as the main threat, while U Know I B Lion is also considered.

#3 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

Native Hawk has been in decent nick of late and is taken to build on his third-place finish here last time. Recent course winner Codetowin is feared most as he starts out for a new trainer, while Creekmore can also grab a minor share.

#2 Kenai Cool - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Kenai Cool ran well to finish second at this track last month and a repeat showing of that form will make her difficult to catch in this similar contest. Sundrenched may well be the one for the forecast, while My Blonde Mary is another to factor in.