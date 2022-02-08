Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 February

Philadelphia (US) 8th Feb (R7 7f Allw)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 February, 8.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|They Shot Sonny
|Town Jak
|Septimius Severus
|Little Harbour
|Federal Case
|Double The Heart
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform identify the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"...arrives here in good form and this 8-y-o warrants the utmost respect..."
#3 Nautical Gem - Parx R2 (17:52)
A good third returning from a layoff last time, Nautical Gem makes plenty of appeal and looks the one to side with. Next-best Gypsy Janie was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart, while Snow Forecast makes up the three.
#5 This Ill Defend - Parx R4 (18:46)
This claiming contest should come down to the class-dropping pair This Ill Defend and Just A Thought, with the former shading the vote. American Quality won a weaker race at this track last time and is also worth noting.
#5 Powerful Ally - Parx R7 (20:07)
The consistent Powerful Ally arrives here in good form and this 8-y-o warrants the utmost respect in his bid for a ninth career success. A C&D winner on his most recent outing, Septimius Severus may be the main threat, while Town Jak also merits respect.
Tuesday 8 February, 8.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|They Shot Sonny
|Town Jak
|Septimius Severus
|Little Harbour
|Federal Case
|Double The Heart
Join to place betsJoin today