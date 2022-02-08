To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 February

US racing
Timeform focus on the action at Parx

Timeform identify the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...arrives here in good form and this 8-y-o warrants the utmost respect..."

#3 Nautical Gem - Parx R2 (17:52)

A good third returning from a layoff last time, Nautical Gem makes plenty of appeal and looks the one to side with. Next-best Gypsy Janie was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart, while Snow Forecast makes up the three.

#5 This Ill Defend - Parx R4 (18:46)

This claiming contest should come down to the class-dropping pair This Ill Defend and Just A Thought, with the former shading the vote. American Quality won a weaker race at this track last time and is also worth noting.

#5 Powerful Ally - Parx R7 (20:07)

The consistent Powerful Ally arrives here in good form and this 8-y-o warrants the utmost respect in his bid for a ninth career success. A C&D winner on his most recent outing, Septimius Severus may be the main threat, while Town Jak also merits respect.

Philadelphia (US) 8th Feb (R7 7f Allw)

Tuesday 8 February, 8.07pm

They Shot Sonny
Town Jak
Septimius Severus
Little Harbour
Federal Case
Double The Heart
