Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 February

#3 Nautical Gem - Parx R2 (17:52)

A good third returning from a layoff last time, Nautical Gem makes plenty of appeal and looks the one to side with. Next-best Gypsy Janie was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart, while Snow Forecast makes up the three.

#5 This Ill Defend - Parx R4 (18:46)

This claiming contest should come down to the class-dropping pair This Ill Defend and Just A Thought, with the former shading the vote. American Quality won a weaker race at this track last time and is also worth noting.

#5 Powerful Ally - Parx R7 (20:07)

The consistent Powerful Ally arrives here in good form and this 8-y-o warrants the utmost respect in his bid for a ninth career success. A C&D winner on his most recent outing, Septimius Severus may be the main threat, while Town Jak also merits respect.