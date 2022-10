#5 Halligirl - Parx R2 (18:22)

Halligirl arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks the one to aim at as she attempts to make it two wins from her last three starts. Champagne Sister is of interest on stable debut and appeals as best of the rest, while My Coralena also demands respect.

#6 Hard Sting - Parx R3 (18:49)

A winner here on his penultimate start, Hard Sting continued in good heart with a creditable runner-up finish last time. He looks to have the best claims in an interesting event. Vikram also has a decent chance on these terms and appeals as the main threat. Yes Sir Colonel is another who is entitled to consideration.

#2 Kobe B - Parx R9 (21:31)

Kobe B's last effort is easily forgiven as he was reported to have lost his action and was eased off. He makes plenty of appeal on his efforts prior to that and should give a good account. Rejected Again could well emerge as best of the rest, while Midnightcharly merits a closer look as well.