Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Volkert looks the clear pick at the weights and holds better claims than most getting class relief. Elusive Edge should find this an easier assignment than of late and is also likely to be on the premises. Magical Jaime could go well at a price.

Volatility has had several goes to earn her diploma but looks the clear pick at the weights and is going to be hard to beat. Get Loaded has been knocking on the door of late and looks the likeliest to finish second.

Huge Bigly was a comfortable winner last time and is a big player on debut for this powerful barn. Shortlist will get plenty of help from the saddle here and could well come out best of the remainder. Kattath also demands a closer look getting class relief.