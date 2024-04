Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

WEDNESDAYNIGHT LAD arrives here in good form and should make a bold show to bolster his strike rate. Belts 'N Brooks must have a chance on these terms and should also give a good account, while Major King is another who requires consideration.

STATUS SEEKER has been absent since making a winning debut last summer. The merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock and she holds most appeal in this contest. Controlled Temper makes appeal on barn debut and appeals as best of the rest ahead of Snappin Buttons.

YANKEE DOLLAR is chasing the hat-trick and should give backers a good run for their money in this stakes race. Kennebec is in decent nick at present and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Mr. Who is another who requires a second look.