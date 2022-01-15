To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 15 January

US horse racing
Tmeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Delta Downs and Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"...should step forward with that under his belt..."

#7 Acting Lucky - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

Acting Lucky has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer and should make a bold show. Lovin Livin should find the return to this trip a good move and appeals most of the remainder, while Lets Take It Izzy is another to take into account.

Cyberviking - Tampa Bay R5 (19:14)

Cyberviking was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and looks to have good claims of following up in this minor stakes contest. Cattin is less up against it on this occasion and is our second pick, while Gold Special merits a closer look as well.

#7 He Had A Secret - Delta Downs R6 (21:15)

He Had A Secret was a fair fourth returning from a layoff last time and should step forward with that under his belt. Cape Town Willy is likely also to go close, while Waypoint can't be ruled out of it either.

Delta Downs (US) 15th Jan (R6 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 15 January, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Waypoint
King Nate
Red Buffalo
Flat Out Love
Pat Me Down
Perfect Mistake
He Had A Secret
Cape Town Willy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips