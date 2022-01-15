Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 15 January

#7 Acting Lucky - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

Acting Lucky has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer and should make a bold show. Lovin Livin should find the return to this trip a good move and appeals most of the remainder, while Lets Take It Izzy is another to take into account.

Cyberviking - Tampa Bay R5 (19:14)

Cyberviking was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and looks to have good claims of following up in this minor stakes contest. Cattin is less up against it on this occasion and is our second pick, while Gold Special merits a closer look as well.

#7 He Had A Secret - Delta Downs R6 (21:15)

He Had A Secret was a fair fourth returning from a layoff last time and should step forward with that under his belt. Cape Town Willy is likely also to go close, while Waypoint can't be ruled out of it either.