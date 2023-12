Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Duke of Gloucester was a good winner of a maiden claimer over this C&D on his penultimate start but was only fifth last time. However, this race represents a drop down in grade and he is taken to get back on track. Thank You Jon looks next best, while Masterwork is another to consider.

Kunshan Bridge ran really well to finish second over today's C&D last time and will be tough to beat if turning up in the same sort of form this time around. Recent winner Causes Trouble also comes into the race in good nick and ought to give a solid account, while Bobby the Tank can also make the frame.

Regality hasn't been seen since winning here in the spring, but layoffs are rarely an issue with runners from this barn and his recent solid work tab suggests he won't be lacking in fitness. M B's Munning comes into this on the back of a recent success and should go well again, while Cheely Tico is another that can give a good account.