Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 January

Dancing Rave - 13:10 Lingfield

Dancing Rave was well backed on her first attempt at seven furlongs earlier this month but, given the lack of a strong gallop, was not seen to best effect. She made good headway a furlong out, though, suggesting she could have gone close under more favourable circumstances, and looks set for a big run here under Adam Kirby.

Lay

Garth Rockett - 12:40 Lingfield

Garth Rockett landed back-to-back victories in November and was not disgraced when third at Kempton last month. He found his good run of form coming to a halt last time, however, finishing sixth over this course and distance, and others make more appeal here. Mochalov was unlucky here at the end of last year and is a more viable option from an ideal draw.

Smart Stat

Shine On Brendan - 18:30 Kempton

16% - Clive Cox's strike rate with handicap debutants

Despite running green in spells, Shine On Brendan showed fairly useful form when going close on debut and again found only one too good when runner-up at Kempton on his next outing. He showed improved form when second to a progressive sort at Wolverhampton earlier this month and, with this step up in trip likely to suit, he is expected to open his account on his handicap debut.