Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

#4 Roy's Physco - Greyville R4 (12:40)

Roy's Physco was a beaten favourite at Scottsville last time but still produced a respectable effort to finish runner-up and he makes most appeal here. He is a consistent type, who has finished in the frame on his last six starts, and he gets the nod over Secret Dynasty.

#4 La Valette - Greyville R6 (13:55)

La Valette is a consistent type and wasn't disgraced here last time, so she earns the vote to register an overdue success. Seven-time course winner Ginger Biscuit also put up some creditable performances towards the end of last year and she appeals as the greatest danger.

#2 Flaming Lass - Greyville R8 (15:10)

Flaming Lass was a good third here on debut and again ran creditably to finish runner-up at Scottsville last time. The lightly-raced four-year-old could have more to offer and can get off the mark here at the chief expense of Alfonse Baby, who also finished runner-up last time.