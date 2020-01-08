To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

Greyville stages racing on Wednesday
Timeform pick out three bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...the lightly-raced four-year-old could have more to offer..."

Timeform on Flaming Lass

#4 Roy's Physco - Greyville R4 (12:40)

Roy's Physco was a beaten favourite at Scottsville last time but still produced a respectable effort to finish runner-up and he makes most appeal here. He is a consistent type, who has finished in the frame on his last six starts, and he gets the nod over Secret Dynasty.

#4 La Valette - Greyville R6 (13:55)

La Valette is a consistent type and wasn't disgraced here last time, so she earns the vote to register an overdue success. Seven-time course winner Ginger Biscuit also put up some creditable performances towards the end of last year and she appeals as the greatest danger.

#2 Flaming Lass - Greyville R8 (15:10)

Flaming Lass was a good third here on debut and again ran creditably to finish runner-up at Scottsville last time. The lightly-raced four-year-old could have more to offer and can get off the mark here at the chief expense of Alfonse Baby, who also finished runner-up last time.

Recommended bets

#4 Roy's Physco - Greyville R4 (12:40)
#4 La Valette - Greyville R6 (13:55)
#2 Flaming Lass - Greyville R8 (15:10)

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

