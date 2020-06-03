Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 June

#11 Big Suze - Kenilworth R4 (13:10)

Big Suze finished down the field when last seen in February, but she can be given a good chance based on her earlier fourth here, when beaten less than a length. She drops in trip and is worth chancing as she's the pick of the weights. Course winner Cyber Law was a good second when last seen and looks a danger.

#8 Faye - Kenilworth R6 (14:25)

Faye is a course-and-distance winner and was beaten only half a length in second when last seen. She is clearly competitive off this mark and should give a good account. Honey Pie is relatively unexposed and has been given a chance by the handicapper so is considered a threat.

#3 Senor Don - Kenilworth R8 (15:35)

Senor Don won here on his penultimate start in January and was a good second over this trip on his previous start. It is worth forgiving a lacklustre effort on his last start, and he looks to have good claims on these terms. Moon Rock and Spy should also make their presence felt and can fill the places.