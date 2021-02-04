Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 4 February

#3 Wolffs World - Vaal R4 (12:50)

Wolffs World has been in good form of late, winning at Turffontein in December and following that up with two better efforts in defeat over this course and distance. His effort last week was his best performance yet and that identifies him as the one to beat. Oyster King hasn't been in such good form but looks competitive on the pick of his form, so he appeals as one of the greatest threats.

#6 Princess Nicole - Vaal R7 (14:40)

Princess Nicole disappointed at Turffontein on her penultimate start but she bounced back to score here last time, not needing to improve on the level of form she had previously shown. She steps up in trip here but has winning form over slightly shorter, so the distance should not prove a problem. She edges the vote over Gallic Princess, who wasn't at her best last time but is a big danger if reproducing the level she had shown at Turffontein the time before.



#4 Rock You - Vaal R8 (15:15)

Rock You is proving consistent and arrives here on the back of a creditable fourth at Turrfontein last month. She can be relied upon to give another good account and gets the vote to gain a deserved success.