To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 4 February

Horses racing
The action in South Africa on Thursday comes from the Vaal

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...his effort last week was his best performance yet..."

Timeform on Wolffs World

#3 Wolffs World - Vaal R4 (12:50)

Wolffs World has been in good form of late, winning at Turffontein in December and following that up with two better efforts in defeat over this course and distance. His effort last week was his best performance yet and that identifies him as the one to beat. Oyster King hasn't been in such good form but looks competitive on the pick of his form, so he appeals as one of the greatest threats.

#6 Princess Nicole - Vaal R7 (14:40)

Princess Nicole disappointed at Turffontein on her penultimate start but she bounced back to score here last time, not needing to improve on the level of form she had previously shown. She steps up in trip here but has winning form over slightly shorter, so the distance should not prove a problem. She edges the vote over Gallic Princess, who wasn't at her best last time but is a big danger if reproducing the level she had shown at Turffontein the time before.

#4 Rock You - Vaal R8 (15:15)

Rock You is proving consistent and arrives here on the back of a creditable fourth at Turrfontein last month. She can be relied upon to give another good account and gets the vote to gain a deserved success.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Wolffs World - Vaal R4 (12:50)
#6 Princess Nicole - Vaal R7 (14:40)
#4 Rock You - Vaal R8 (15:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R4 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 February, 12.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ice Lord
Mohican
Wolffs World
Humble Tune
Twice The Surge
Trooper
Grazinginthegrass
Oyster King
Private Ruler
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R7 1500m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 February, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gallic Princess
Saragon
Rouge Allure
Wisteria Walk
Princess Nicole
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R8 1500m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 February, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Machali
Bella Rosa
Decadent Lady
Rock You
Keepingthepeace
League Of Her Own
Paschals Samore
Kapama
Royal Lily
Fantasy Flower
Countess Trenton
Seneca Falls
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Timeform South Africa SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles