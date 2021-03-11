Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 11 March

#1 Lazy Guy - Turffontein R4 (12:50)

Lazy Guy remains a maiden after eight starts but has by far the best form on offer and looks to have been found a nice opportunity to get off the mark. Lazy Guy arrives here in good form as he posted a career-best effort when runner-up here last month and was by no means disgraced when a close-up fourth at the Vaal ten days later. He sets a clear standard. The main danger could be Extravert as she returned to form when third at the Vaal last month.

#4 Rock You - Turffontein R6 (14:00)

Rock You produced her best effort yet when scoring at the Vaal on her penultimate start and she wasn't far below that level when third over this course and distance last month. She clearly goes well over this track and trip as she was successful here last year, and she should launch a bold bid from a fair mark. Master Supreme is on a long losing run but would be a danger if bouncing back to form.

#4 Entente - Turffontein R8 (15:10)

Entente was out of form towards the end of last year but her last two efforts represent a step back in the right direction. She was a creditable fourth here in January and took another slight step forward when third at the Vaal last month. Her only win was achieved over this course and distance last season and she should go well. Among the main dangers is Milan's Princess, who hasn't been seen since slightly below her best at the Vaal in November, but is entitled to respect on her two previous efforts here.