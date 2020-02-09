Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 9 February

#5 Itsapleasure - Scottsville R4 (12:25)

Itsapleasure was only sixth at Greyville last time, but the form of her previous success at the same course is the best on offer by some margin and she should prove difficult to beat. Bint El Malak has been in excellent form of late - she has finished in the first three on her last eight starts - and can chase the selection home.

#10 Roy's Physco - Scottsville R5 (13:00)

Roy's Physco is a reliable type who has finished in the frame on his last seven starts. He has won only once from 28 outings but has the form to make a big impact here, and he can register an overdue success.

#10 Robberg Express - Scottsville R6 (13:35)

Robberg Express produced a career-best effort to score over course and distance last time and he could still have more to offer. He gets the verdict over Kingsmead, who is also a course-and-distance winner and has been running creditably of late.