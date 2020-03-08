To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Horses preparing to race
There's racing at Greyville on Sunday
Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Sunday...

#1 True To Life - Greyville R4 (12:25)

True To Life won four of her eight starts last year and her three-length success at Turffontein in November represents the best form on offer by some margin. She ran well below form when tried at the highest level at Kenilworth last time but she has been given a break and is expected to bounce back.

#4 Jubilate - Greyville R5 (13:00)

Jubilate is proving steadily progressive and produced his best effort yet when third at Scottsville, getting to within two lengths of the winner. That form isn't far off the best on offer and he can give a good account. Just Dixit disappointed towards the end of last year but has the form to be a threat.

#3 August Red - Greyville R6 (13:35)

August Red took a step forward when third at Scottsville last time and is open to improvement over this longer trip. He gets the verdict over Royal Pursuit, who remains a maiden after 16 starts but can be given a chance on some pieces of form.

