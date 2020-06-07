Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 June

#6 Bunker Hunt - Greyville R7 (13:38)

Bunker Hunt produced his best effort yet in ratings terms when runner-up in the Grade 2 Premier Trophy at Kenilworth in December, and he ran creditably to finish fifth at the highest level in The Sun Met on his most recent start in February. He has a clear chance on form and should go close if proving as effective down in trip. Four-time course winner Matador Man is the obvious danger.

#5 Kelpie - Greyville R8 (14:13)

Kelpie won four times last year during a highly productive campaign and she has run well in defeat on both starts this year, twice hitting the frame at Kenilworth, including at the highest level last time. She sets a clear standard on form and is the one to beat. Missisippi Burning also enjoyed an excellent 2019 and won a Grade 1 at Kenilworth in December on her last start. She appeals as the main danger.

#1 Padre Pio - Greyville R9 (14:48)

Padre Pio took a step forward when winning over seven furlongs here in March, and he has obvious claims based on the performance he produced that day. Frosted Gold was disappointing in the S A Classic at Turffontein last time but is respected on earlier efforts and is a danger if bouncing back.