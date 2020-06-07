To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 June

Horses running on turf
There's good-quality racing in South Africa on Sunday
Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...she sets a clear standard on form and is the one to beat..."

Timeform on Kelpie

#6 Bunker Hunt - Greyville R7 (13:38)

Bunker Hunt produced his best effort yet in ratings terms when runner-up in the Grade 2 Premier Trophy at Kenilworth in December, and he ran creditably to finish fifth at the highest level in The Sun Met on his most recent start in February. He has a clear chance on form and should go close if proving as effective down in trip. Four-time course winner Matador Man is the obvious danger.

#5 Kelpie - Greyville R8 (14:13)

Kelpie won four times last year during a highly productive campaign and she has run well in defeat on both starts this year, twice hitting the frame at Kenilworth, including at the highest level last time. She sets a clear standard on form and is the one to beat. Missisippi Burning also enjoyed an excellent 2019 and won a Grade 1 at Kenilworth in December on her last start. She appeals as the main danger.

#1 Padre Pio - Greyville R9 (14:48)

Padre Pio took a step forward when winning over seven furlongs here in March, and he has obvious claims based on the performance he produced that day. Frosted Gold was disappointing in the S A Classic at Turffontein last time but is respected on earlier efforts and is a danger if bouncing back.

Recommended bets

#6 Bunker Hunt - Greyville R7 (13:38)
#5 Kelpie - Greyville R8 (14:13)
#1 Padre Pio - Greyville R9 (14:48)

