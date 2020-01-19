Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 19 January

#5 Enrapture - Scottsville R4 (12:30)

Enrapture was well beaten last time but was a good winner at Greyville on her previous outing and has a good chance on that form. She is well treated and should give a good account. La Bastide is on a long losing run but should not be taken lightly and can also go well.

#7 Marsanne - Scottsville R6 (13:40)

Marsanne scored over course and distance in September and performed right up to her best when a narrowly-beaten runner-up here last month. That form is among the best on offer and she ought to go close. Tweed Valley also has strong form over course and distance and is considered the leading threat.

#1 G G'S Dynasty - Scottsville R7 (14:15)

G G's Dynasty arrives on the back of a career-best effort here last time and is expected to go close. She has built a likeable profile, either winning or finishing second on her last six starts, and she gets the nod over Noble Joshua and Wealthy, who can be given a chance on the pick of their efforts.