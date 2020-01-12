To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

Horses running
Timeform pick out the best bets at Greyville
Join today

Timeform pick out three bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...won here by a wide margin in September..."

Timeform on Quick Star

#8 Grande Maestro - Greyville R5 (13:05)

Grande Maestro has been running well of late and was a good second here over seven furlongs last time. He holds strong claims on that form and is preferred to Putchini, who ran respectably to finish fourth last time.

#7 Captive Gold - Greyville R6 (13:40)

Captive Gold finished fourth at Scottsville on her penultimate outing and ran to a similar level when runner-up over course and distance last time. That was an encouraging effort and she looks the one to beat. Galway Girl appeals as the biggest danger.

#4 Quick Star - Greyville R8 (14:55)

Quick Star won here by a wide margin in September and has been in good form since, only narrowly failing to strike over course and distance last time. He has an excellent chance on that form and can score at the chief expense of Captain Demonami, who arrives on the back of a win.

Recommended bets

#8 Grande Maestro - Greyville R5 (13:05)
#7 Captive Gold - Greyville R6 (13:40)
#4 Quick Star - Greyville R8 (14:55)

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Timeform South Africa SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles