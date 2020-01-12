Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

#8 Grande Maestro - Greyville R5 (13:05)

Grande Maestro has been running well of late and was a good second here over seven furlongs last time. He holds strong claims on that form and is preferred to Putchini, who ran respectably to finish fourth last time.

#7 Captive Gold - Greyville R6 (13:40)

Captive Gold finished fourth at Scottsville on her penultimate outing and ran to a similar level when runner-up over course and distance last time. That was an encouraging effort and she looks the one to beat. Galway Girl appeals as the biggest danger.

#4 Quick Star - Greyville R8 (14:55)

Quick Star won here by a wide margin in September and has been in good form since, only narrowly failing to strike over course and distance last time. He has an excellent chance on that form and can score at the chief expense of Captain Demonami, who arrives on the back of a win.