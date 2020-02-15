To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Horses preparing to win
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Turffontein on Saturday...

"...that represents the best form on offer by some way..."

Timeform on La Bella Mia

#8 Sunshine Silk - Turffontein R4 (12:25)

Sunshine Silk produced her best effort yet when runner-up here last month and she will prove hard to beat on these terms. She is expected to add a seventh course win to her name. Divine Odyssey also has an impressive course record and was a good second last time so is considered the main danger.

#7 La Bella Mia - Turffontein R6 (13:35)

La Bella Mia enjoyed a productive campaign last year, winning on three occasions, and she took her form to a new level when striking here last month. That represents the best form on offer by some way and she should go close. State Trooper also notched a career-best when winning last time so is expected to offer the main threat.

#2 Rocky Path - Turffontein R8 (14:45)

Rocky Path has put together a string of creditable efforts and hasn't been beaten far on his last two outings. He is entitled to go close on those efforts and gets the verdict over Final Occasion, who needs to raise his game on his recent performances but has the ability to get involved.

Recommended bets

#8 Sunshine Silk - Turffontein R4 (12:25)
#7 La Bella Mia - Turffontein R6 (13:35)
#2 Rocky Path - Turffontein R8 (14:45)

