Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 14 December

#11 Justfortheepenny - R6 Greyville (12:55)

Justfortheepenny hasn't been at his best the last twice, finishing down the field here in September and in October, but he had previously produced creditable efforts to finish in the frame and looks well treated on those pieces of form. He is the pick of the weights and earns the narrow vote over Perfectly Putt, who is on a long losing run but arrives on the back of a creditable second over course and distance.

#2 Bedazzled Joker - R7 Greyville (13:30)

Bedazzled Joker produced a career-best effort when successful here over six furlongs last month and will go close if running to a similar level. The step up in trip is not a concern - he was a creditable fourth over course and distance in October - and it is expected that he will launch a bold bid. Two Of Us has finished placed on three of his last four starts and looks the main threat.

#6 Purple Powahouse - R8 Greyville (14:10)

Purple Powahouse failed to justify favouritism here over five furlongs last month but he still ran right up to his best, going down by only a head, and this looks a good opportunity for him to return to winning ways. He can get the better of the consistent Great Guy, who was runner-up over course and distance last time and should again give a good account.