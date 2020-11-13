Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 13 November

#5 Mary Lee - Fairview R6 (12:50)

Mary Lee won over this course and distance in July and has since shown even better form in defeat, most notably when runner-up here last month. She was only beaten half a length in that course-and-distance handicap so has to be taken very seriously. Beyond Temtation is on a losing run of 11 that stretches back to October last year, but she has the form to go close and appeals as the biggest danger.

#9 Miss Timps - Fairview R7 (13:30)

Miss Timps showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance last month and that effort gives her solid claims on this handicap debut. The chief threat could come from Bridesmaid Blues, who has put together a string of creditable efforts and was runner-up last time.

#6 Travel In Style - Fairview R8 (14:05)

Travel In Style has been in fine form of late, winning two of her last four outings and finishing in the frame on the other couple of occasions. She wasn't at her very best when a close-up fourth behind the reopposing Joyful Noise last time but looks capable of reversing the form on these terms. Joyful Noise is a progressive filly and looks the most likely beneficiary should the selection fail to fire.