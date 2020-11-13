To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 13 November

Horses preparing to run
There's racing at Fairview on Friday

Timeform identify the best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...looks capable of reversing the form on these terms..."

Timeform on Travel In Style

#5 Mary Lee - Fairview R6 (12:50)

Mary Lee won over this course and distance in July and has since shown even better form in defeat, most notably when runner-up here last month. She was only beaten half a length in that course-and-distance handicap so has to be taken very seriously. Beyond Temtation is on a losing run of 11 that stretches back to October last year, but she has the form to go close and appeals as the biggest danger.

#9 Miss Timps - Fairview R7 (13:30)

Miss Timps showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance last month and that effort gives her solid claims on this handicap debut. The chief threat could come from Bridesmaid Blues, who has put together a string of creditable efforts and was runner-up last time.

#6 Travel In Style - Fairview R8 (14:05)

Travel In Style has been in fine form of late, winning two of her last four outings and finishing in the frame on the other couple of occasions. She wasn't at her very best when a close-up fourth behind the reopposing Joyful Noise last time but looks capable of reversing the form on these terms. Joyful Noise is a progressive filly and looks the most likely beneficiary should the selection fail to fire.

Fair (RSA) 13th Nov (R6 1600m Plt)

Friday 13 November, 12.50pm

Falling For You
Jackpot Jewel
Humanitarian
Find Me Unafraid
Mary Lee
Untamed Tiger
Beyond Temtation
Trap Queen
Turkish Lira
Fair (RSA) 13th Nov (R7 1400m Hcap)

Friday 13 November, 1.30pm

Linda Loves Lace
Gimme Annie
Upper Ten
Alaskan Fate
Ryanair
Bridesmaid Blues
Silver Fountain
Neverletugo
Miss Timps
Queen Louise
Stepitupbaby
Fair (RSA) 13th Nov (R8 1200m Hcap)

Friday 13 November, 2.05pm

Scented Garden
Twin Falls
Ambra
Fee Fi Foe Fum
Via Sacra
Travel In Style
Microbe
Joyful Noise
