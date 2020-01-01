Timeform Preview: Tolworth Hurdle

This year's Tolworth Hurdle features some unexposed, exciting hurdlers who will be looking to replicate Yorkhill (2016) and Summerville Boy (2018), who landed this race on their way to scoring at the Cheltenham Festival.

Fiddlerontheroof is vying for favouritism for the Sandown Grade 1 and there will be plenty in his corner based on the promise he has shown this season. He was beaten on his first two starts over hurdles, but he ran into an exciting prospect in Thyme Hill at Chepstow and then contested an extremely strong race at Wincanton, the form of which could hardly have worked out better - three other runners were victorious on their next outing.

Fiddlerontheroof then made the most of a good opportunity over course and distance to get off the mark over hurdles, scoring with plenty in hand, and he remains capable of better.

However, Fiddlerontheroof has not achieved as much as Hang In There, who is the 2/1 joint favourite for the Tolworth. Hang In There has improved no end since joining Emma Lavelle and has won both completed starts, making the most of a good opportunity at Exeter before looking potentially smart when following up in style in the Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in November. He still looked raw at Cheltenham but showed plenty of ability to quicken up two out and take command coming into the last, and he is certainly one to keep on the right side.

Nicky Henderson has won four of the last nine runnings of the Tolworth and he will rely on Son Of Camas. The five-year-old was strong in the betting for a big-field bumper at Punchestown on his Rules debut in April but finished a long way last, running too badly to be true. However, he put that run behind him when getting off the mark at the second attempt, having too much speed for his rivals at Newbury on his reappearance in November. He again used his speed to his advantage when getting off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking at Newbury (in a race Henderson won with Buveur d'Air four years earlier), travelling powerfully and keeping on well to see off a couple of useful prospects. He is sure to go on improving, but needs to improve on the bare form to challenge Hang In There.

Silver Hallmark was purchased for £115,000 after making a successful start in points and showed plenty of ability when third in a Newbury bumper on his debut under Rules in March. He reversed the form with the winner, McFabulous, in no uncertain terms when the two met again over hurdles at Chepstow in November, with Fergal O'Brien's charge looking far sharper than his rival. He looks a good prospect but he is up against much stiffer opposition here and has a bit to find.

Jeremys Flame made a successful start over hurdles when a narrow victor at Listowel and has shown improved form in defeat twice since. Gavin Cromwell's mare gave a long odds-on favourite a real scare in a Grade 3 at Down Royal in November and then confirmed that promise when runner-up in a strong mares' race at Newbury. She may not have as much potential as some of the leading players in this field, but she gets a 7 lb mares' allowance and should not be dismissed lightly.

Paul Nicholls won this race in three successive years from 2006 to 2008 but has not claimed it since. He relies on Calva D'Auge this year, a French recruit who made a winning start for the yard in the mud at Plumpton in November. He ran well next time out when stepped up in grade at Haydock but was possibly not seen to best effect, looking like he needed a stiffer test. There should be more to come from him this season but he looks up against it here.

Logan Rocks and Ballycloven Beat are the two outsiders of the field and, while both showed ability in bumpers, they have not done enough to suggest they can make the step up to this level.

In summary, Hang In There sets the standard and looks the one to beat. His victory in the Supreme Trial is the best form on offer and he gets the vote to land the spoils here and enhance his Cheltenham credentials.