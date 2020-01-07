Timeform Preview: Lanzarote Hurdle

The bookmakers have installed the unexposed Notre Pari as favourite following his comfortable success on handicap debut at Aintree last month. He was surprisingly weak in the market that day, especially for one who had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, but he beat his mainly exposed rivals in good style, confidently ridden before being asked to assert after the last. The handicapper has raised him 8 lb for that win, but that could be lenient given it was his first start at two and a half miles, and it is easy to see why he heads the market. Indeed, he will have to step up again pitched into a much more competitive scenario, but he hails from a yard that know the time of day, and it would be folly to ignore his claims.

He is closely pursued in the betting by the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic d'Orhy, who fell at the seventh flight when last seen in the Prix Renaud du Vivier at Auteuil last time. He had some smart form to call upon at that track when trained in France by Francois Nicolle, but he has made an inauspicious start for new connections. Nicholls was unable to get a prep run into him before making his first start for the yard in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season, but the fact he pitched him in at that level on his first start in Britain suggests he is held is some regard. Based on the form of his second-place finish in the Prix Cambaceres in 2018 - where he finished four and a half lengths in front of the now high-class mare L'Autonomie - an opening mark of 146 could prove lenient, and he arrives totally unexposed at this trip and on these shores.

Nicky Henderson has won this race twice in recent years, including with William Henry in 2018, who was having his first start back over hurdles after an unsuccessful chasing debut. Burrows Edge is of a similar ilk. He had some solid if not spectacular form over hurdles as a novice in 2017/18, winning a couple of times, and he wasn't disgraced when finishing placed in a couple of C&D handicaps last season. Burrows Edge was well backed for his chasing debut at Ludlow last month, and he was upsides the leaders when falling four out. It is interesting that connections have given him an entry here, and he is an intriguing runner from a mark he can clearly be competitive from.

Henderson has three other potential runners in the shape of Colonial Dreams, Soul Emotion and Theinval. The last-named is potentially well treated back over hurdles, able to race from a mark 7 lb lower than his last winning one over fences, and he also won a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree from 7 lb higher too. However, that was over four years ago, and he has to prove his effectiveness back in this sphere.

Colonial Dreams won a handicap on his final start last season from a 6 lb lower mark at Sandown, and shaped as though he would come on for the run when beaten over 20 lengths at Newbury on his return from eight months off two weeks ago. He is entitled to come on for that, and this speedier track should suit this strong-travelling type well, though he wouldn't want the ground to get too testing. Soul Emotion improved from his seasonal reappearance as expected, and, he arguably was better than ever under a big weight when third at Newbury last time. He would be of more interest if the rain arrives, but carrying top-weight to victory here would require a very smart performance.

One who perhaps shouldn't be so short in the betting judged on what he has achieved on the track is Northofthewall. The form of his placed efforts prior to opening his account in a moderate maiden at Hereford has worked out to some extent, bu he didn't have to improve to win last time, and he looked stretched by this trip when beaten from a 6 lb lower mark at Ascot in November.

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell has a couple of interesting entries, notably Alfa Mix, who seemed to relish the step up to this trip when making a winning handicap debut at Navan last month. He has made relentless progress over hurdles since making his debut in September, and is the type to improve further still, particularly at this trip, so he will be of big interest if making his way across the Irish sea. Cromwell has also entered the J. P. McManus-owned Ilikedwayurthinkin. However, with the favourite Notre Pari also sporting the green and gold hooped silks, his participation is probably less likely.

Chti Balko, Paseo and Burrows Park are also worth mentioning. The first-named is building a consistent profile, pushing a handicap debutant close at Haydock last time, and he should give it his all again. Paseo is less exposed, but looks harshly treated now 13 lb higher in the weights than for his win at Fontwell in November. He ran only to a similar level when third in a weak Grade 2 at Doncaster last time and his revised mark looks harsh. Burrows Park was beaten 10 lengths by Chti Balko at Bangor in November (now 6 lb better off with that rival), but showed improved form to win at Hereford last month. However, he has struggled from similar marks in the past, and others look better handicapped.

In summary, this looks very open, with Pic d'Orhy a very interesting runner for Paul Nicholls who has a good record in the race. However, the market has quickly picked up on that, so it is best to turn our attentions elsewhere at this stage. It is Burrows Edge that tops the shortlist. He looked sure to play a part in the finish before departing on his chasing debut last month, and Henderson enjoyed success in this with a similar sort a couple of years back. A mark of 132 doesn't look excessive and his record over this C&D is a solid one.



