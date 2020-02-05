Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Summerghand - 15:05 Meydan

Summerghand stepped up on his first run on these shores when fourth here three weeks ago, despite racing in the disadvantaged far-side group. He could be the answer dropped a further 1 lb. Comicas is most feared and gets the vote for second spot, ahead of Chiefofchiefs and Yattwee.

Key Victory - 17:25 Meydan

Key Victory had a bit in hand when returning to winning ways here last month so a 4 lb rise may not be enough to prevent the follow up. Dubai Icon certainly isn't one to be writing off, especially now switching back to turf, with Royal Marine and Epic Hero also of interest.

Tashweeq - 18:00 Meydan

Tashweeq caused a surprise after a two-year absence when scoring here just under three weeks ago and is taken to follow up with Jim Crowley back on board. Major Partnership could provide the sternest opposition, while Rodaini was out of his depth last time and should be seen in a better light back in handicap company.