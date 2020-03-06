To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

Horses running at Meydan
There's high-class racing at Meydan
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Super Saturday...

"...a big improver in 2019 and could be set for a fine year..."

Timeform on Space Blues

Bochart - 12:35 Meydan

Bochart arrives in the form of his life, registering back-to-back C&D victories in recent weeks. He earns the vote to continue the good work now tackling this higher level. Ibn Malik, Switzerland and Alkaraama head up the dangers, in that order.

Space Blues - 13:10 Meydan

Space Blues was a big improver in 2019 and could be set for a fine year. Take him to make a winning return at the main expense of Ekhtiyaar, who chased home Blue Point in this last season and has a potentially high-class Godolphin sprinter to contend with again. Land of Legends is another runner who could fall into that category if proving as good back over the shorter distance.

Desert Encounter - 15:30 Meydan

Desert Encounter was just about as good as ever during the autumn, and, with his reappearance run over an inadequate trip under his belt, he looks the value play against Defoe, who is the class act in the race but has been off since a heavy defeat in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Recommended bets

Bochart - 12:35 Meydan
Space Blues - 13:10 Meydan
Desert Encounter - 15:30 Meydan

Timeform,

