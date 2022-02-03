To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Get Creative at Meydan

Dubai racing
Timeform focus on the action at Meydan

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Friday.

"He remains with potential, not least now tackling this longer trip..."

New Science - Meydan 15:10

A winner of 2 of his 4 starts as a juvenile, New Science wasn't seen to anything like best effect when fourth in a Group 3 at Longchamp on his final start in September, denied a run and unable to open up. He remains with potential, not least now tackling this longer trip, and earns the vote. Fellow Godolphin representatives Island Falcon and Sovereign Prince can also feature.

Violent Justice - Meydan 16:55

Plenty in with chances in the Al Bastakiya Trial, but Violent Justice could hardly have been any more impressive when bolting up on just his second start at Jebel Ali 6 weeks ago. With further improvement a distinct possibility now stepping up in trip, Doug Watson's charge looks the one to be with. Withering was unable to get competitive after a very slow start recently so he's feared most, ahead of Secret Image.

Creative Flair - Meydan 17:30

Creative Flair boasts some solid form, not least in Listed races in the UK last spring/summer, and is taken to gain a deserved first success at Group level in the closing Balanchine. Pevensey Bay carries a penalty for her Cape Verdi win but still needs taking seriously, while others to consider are Wedding Dance and Soft Whisper.

Meydan (UAE) 4th Feb (1m1f Grp 2)

Friday 4 February, 5.30pm

Creative Flair
Pevensey Bay
Wedding Dance
Soft Whisper
Stunning Beauty
Mnasek
Last Look
Dubai Love
Silent Night
Dalanijujo
