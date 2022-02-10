Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Friday 11 February

Global Storm - 14:35 Meydan

A race in which Godolphin look set to dominate and Global Storm gets the vote to open his account on these shores and continue Charlie Appleby's fine run of form at the Carnival. Stablemate Kingswear clearly hasn't been the easiest to train but he looked promising when last seen winning 14 months ago so he can chase the selection home, ahead of Global Heat and Brilliant Light.

No. 3 (2) Global Storm (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 102

Modern News - 15:45 Meydan

Modern News was unbeaten in three handicap starts in Britain last year and is selected to take the step up to Listed company in his stride on his Dubai debut. Stablemate D'Bai has been there and done it around here and is feared most ahead of the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Mutafawwig, who promises to be suited by the step back up in trip after his reappearance fourth over six furlongs here a fortnight ago.

No. 4 (1) Modern News SBK 4/1 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Salute The Soldier - 16:20 Meydan

Given that Salute The Soldier landed a Group 1 over C&D 11 months ago, he's worth a chance to strip fitter for last month's reappearance and get back to winning ways. Last year's UAE Derby winner Rebel's Romance also returned with a lesser effort, but he's far from one to be writing off, while Dubai Icon can't be dismissed on the back of his recent C&D success.