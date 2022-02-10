- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 102
Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Friday 11 February
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Friday.
"...he's worth a chance to strip fitter for last month's reappearance..."
Timeform on Salute The Soldier
A race in which Godolphin look set to dominate and Global Storm gets the vote to open his account on these shores and continue Charlie Appleby's fine run of form at the Carnival. Stablemate Kingswear clearly hasn't been the easiest to train but he looked promising when last seen winning 14 months ago so he can chase the selection home, ahead of Global Heat and Brilliant Light.
Modern News was unbeaten in three handicap starts in Britain last year and is selected to take the step up to Listed company in his stride on his Dubai debut. Stablemate D'Bai has been there and done it around here and is feared most ahead of the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Mutafawwig, who promises to be suited by the step back up in trip after his reappearance fourth over six furlongs here a fortnight ago.
Salute The Soldier - 16:20 Meydan
Given that Salute The Soldier landed a Group 1 over C&D 11 months ago, he's worth a chance to strip fitter for last month's reappearance and get back to winning ways. Last year's UAE Derby winner Rebel's Romance also returned with a lesser effort, but he's far from one to be writing off, while Dubai Icon can't be dismissed on the back of his recent C&D success.
Meydan (UAE) 11th Feb (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 11 February, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Volcanic Sky
|Global Storm
|Kingswear
|Alignak
|Brilliant Light
|Global Heat
|Gabr
|Recordman
|Zaman
|Majestic Mambo
|Taqareer
|Bin Battuta
|Mekong
|Island Brave
|Master Bloom
|Learn By Heart
|Dubai Horizon
Meydan (UAE) 11th Feb (7f Listed)Show Hide
Friday 11 February, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Modern News
|Dbai
|Mutafawwig
|Storm Damage
|Quintillus
|Summerghand
|Manjeer
|Sanary
|Could Be King
|Story Of Light
|Zainhom
|Harrys Bar
|Duca Di Como
|Pierre Lapin
|Plata O Plomo
|Baashir
|Stunning Beauty
|Maystar
|Magical Land
|Highland Dress
Meydan (UAE) 11th Feb (1m2f Listed)Show Hide
Friday 11 February, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Salute The Soldier
|Rebels Romance
|Dubai Icon
|Roman Rosso
|Naamoos
|Appreciated
|Big Team
|Sanad Libya
|Book Review
|Erzindjan
|Ugurtay
|Syrtis
|Court Poet