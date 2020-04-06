To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Monday 6 April

Timeform Australia provide three bets on Monday
Timeform Australia identify three bets at Kembla on Monday...

"...sets a decent marker to run at..."

Timeform on In Flanders

#10 In Flanders - Kembla Grange R1 (03:45 GMT)

In Flanders drops back sharply in grade for her return having bumped into both Cellsabeel and Away Game last time in. Has prepped up well for this with a sharp trial win at Hawkesbury and is drawn to get a lovely run. Takes on a number of newcomers, but sets a decent marker to run at.

#2 Battleground - Kembla Grange R2 (04:25 GMT)

Battleground was an alarming drifter first up, but fought on well when only gunned down late at Warwick Farm. Displayed sharp improvement second up last campaign when only narrowly beaten in the Gosford Guineas, a level of form which sees him very hard to beat back in this grade.

#1 Monsterrat - Kembla Grange R7 (07:35 GMT)

Monsterrat has been rock solid in both starts to begin this campaign and should be right at his peak third up. Closed off well at Newcastle and gives the impression he will relish the step up to 1400m. Drawn to settle closer and is another class dropper who looks hard to beat with McDougall booked.

Recommended bets

#10 In Flanders – Kembla Grange R1 (03:45 GMT)
#2 Battleground – Kembla Grange R2 (04:25 GMT)
#1 Monsterrat – Kembla Grange R7 (07:35 GMT)

Timeform,

