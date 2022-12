Two well-backed runners for Thursday

In-form sprinter has every chance at Chelmsford

Gerard backed to land the hat-trick at Market Rasen

We have a long wait to say if today's Most Backed horse prevails as the horse in question, Man On A Mission, runs in the 20:00 at Chelmsford.

Opening up on the Betfair Sportsbook at 7/2, Man On A Mission has been very well supported and is now available to back at just 15/8.

Back for more after yesterday's win

There are plenty of old sayings in racing, but one that sticks in the memory is the old adage, 'back sprinters in form', and this is certainly what you'll be doing if backing Man On A Mission.

The 3yo ran just yesterday at Lingfield, and won cosily having travelled strongly throughout the 5F contest.

The in-form contender sticks to the minimum sprint trip today and looks to have every chance of following up in a similar grade.

There doesn't appear to be anything hidden behind the mini gamble on Man On A Mission and it really does look like a case of punters backing a sprinter that they know is in form.

Back Man On A Mission in 20:00 Chelmsford @ 15/8

Gerard fancied to score in Market Rasen opener

Gerard Mentor is worth a mention in the opening two mile handicap hurdle at Market Rasen at 12:07.

The 6yo gelding is on a roll having won three of his last four races - all for today's jockey Kai Lenihan - and goes in search of the hat-trick this afternoon.

Again, there doesn't appear to be anything behind the support other than Gerard Mentor being an in-form hurdler. He opened on the Sportsbook at 7/4, but was soon clipped into 11/8 to land the spoils.