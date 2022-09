Today's most backed horse is Magical Sunset running in the 14:00 at Doncaster this afternoon. Richard Hannon's two-year-old has been well supported in the market, opening up at 7/2 and is now the clear favourite at 9/4.

No. 8 (11) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Magical Sunset cost 340,000 euros and connections were rewarded almost straight away, when the two-year-old won on debut at Windsor just three weeks ago. Despite only winning by half a length under a great ride by Rossa Ryan, Magical Sunset and Roger Varian's Sakheer drew almost five lengths clear of the rest of the field.

Sakheer, was was 6/5 at Windsor, boosted the form of Magical Sunset's victory, as Varian's horse bolted up last week at Haydock.

Magical Sunset looks a useful prospect and with her form franked and continuing to shorten in the market for today's race in similar conditions, it's easy to see why Betfair punters are keen to see her in action once again.

Her main market rival, Cold Case, won a York maiden over today's distance back in June but has failed to repeat that victory since, with a record of one victory in four runs to date.

However, with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, Cold Case has to be respected, having shown plenty in those four appearances to suggest the two-year-old can compete in a race of this nature.

