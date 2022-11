Last year's runner up to go one better at Newbury

Gordon Elliott's main target at Thurles

Trainer's 50% bumper strike rate this season

Back for revenge

Today's first of three well supported horses is Didtheyleaveuoutto in the 15:05 3m Handicap Hurdle at Newbury. Having opened at 11/4, the nine-year-old is now the 7/4 clear favourite.

No. 4 Didtheyleaveuoutto (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Nick Gifford

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 131

Having performed well ont the flat this season, Didtheyleaveuoutto returned to hurdles, finishing fourth behind Knappers Hill at Chepstow over 2m3f.

However, it's worth pointing out he was second in this race last year and the step up in trip is definitely more up his street. If the ground remains good, the nine-year-old has every right to remain as the favourite to land this race.

Back Didtheyleaveyououtto to win 15:05 Newbury 2.75

Lack of run no concern

The next most backed horse today is Favori De Champdou who runs in the 15:55 2m7f Hurdle at Thurles. Having opened up at 9/4 this morning, Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old is now the 11/8 favourite to prevail.

No. 1 Favori De Champdou (Fr) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

After three bumpers, which included a second at Fairyhouse and a win at today's venue back in 2020, Favori De Champdou finished second at Galway on his hurdling debut back in October 2021.

Despite another long absence, it's clear that Gordon Elliott's horse goes well when fresh and is fully expected to handle the soft conditions this afternoon.

Back Favori De Champdou to win 15:55 Thurles 2.38

Impressive bumper form

Last but not least is Highway One O Four to win the 16:12 Newbury. Having opened at 12/1, the debutant is now 7/1 to prevail in the finale.

No. 2 Highway One O Four (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

What has caught Betfair punters' attention is the fact Chris Gordon has won four out of eight in bumpers this season.

The foal cost 9,500 euros and is a brother to former hurdle winner Hiway One O Three and the dam comes from a family of previous Gold Cup winner Garrison Savannah, which has arguably been factors in the price shortening this afternoon.

Nicky Henderson's Iolaos Du Mou is the clear market leader costing £34,000, and the yard is 4-20 in Newbury bumpers in the last five seasons but Betfair punters are keen to side with Chris Gordon who has been very strong so far.