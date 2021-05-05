Thursday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Al Madhar at Chester

Second-guessing what is going to run - let alone run well - at Chester on Thursday is perhaps not as straightforward as it should be.

I know the trainers would have declared on good to soft ground after Monday's 26mm of rain (followed by another 5mm on Tuesday) but many would have been hoping for good at worst when they entered at the five-day stage, and I imagine some may be looking for alternative engagements for their horses now.

Especially if the weather and ground deteriorate further through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, (not that we are talking heavy by any means here). And that is before you factor in how some connections will react when they have been handed a wide draw around these tight turns. Withdrawals are not uncommon.

Victory for Japan is no given

What I am trying to say is tread lightly, especially when you are considering an each-way bet in the likes of the eight-runner Ormonde Stakes at 15:15.

Given his winless 2020, Japan really ought to be winning this if within 7lb of his best, as he is unpenalised - penalties kicked in after August 31 2020 - and the dual Group 1 winner is the obvious class act of the field.

But I'd say that is not a given and he is pretty easy to resist first time up.

We know how poorly Aidan's horses have generally been running when travelling to the UK for their first run of the season and, an Arc fourth on deep ground notwithstanding, Japan is probably better suited to quicker going than he will get here.

And, of course, he has never raced beyond 1m4f before or won on any of his three seasonal reappearances - in addition to having a very in-and-out campaign in 2020 - so the opening shows of 11/8 on Tuesday were very easy to resist.

I am a massive fan of Trueshan and he looked sensational when running away with the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on soft ground in October.

Obviously, you are guessing at his state of readiness, and I imagine all roads lead to Ascot again next month for the Gold Cup, but I was all set to give him a spin.

However, given he carries a 5lb penalty first time up, I was hoping for a touch bigger price - the Sportsbook opened up at 5/2 on Tuesday - than what is currently available.

Any further worsening in conditions will see Morando, who beat Kew Gardens by 8 lengths in this race in 2019 (he has course form figures of 112), prove a popular order and the more rain Chester gets from here the more his opening quotes of as big as 6/1 will prove a very distant memory.

To be honest, this has wait-and-see written all over it, especially in regards to the ground and any non-runners, with Withhold, who likes it good to soft at worst, a likely candidate to be pulled out if he does get really testing.

On the other hand, it may remain genuinely good to soft, and I may be worrying about the ground for no reason.

Good start essential for Copper Knight

I will do the rest of the card in chronological order, starting with the 5f handicap at 13:45, and there promises to be a real bunfight for the lead with at least five of those likely to go all guns blazing.

Granted, Copper Knight isn't a habitual front-runner but all his best efforts have come when he has been very handy - he has course form figures of 1102, including a length second at 11/8 in this race in 2019, and his sole disappointment was when he raced in midfield - and you have to expect James Sullivan will jump him out from three.

No. 9 (3) Copper Knight (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 85

If he does then he has dropped down to a gift of a mark off 85 - he started last season on 102 when just touched off in a photo at Newmarket, going up to 106 afterwards - and he shaped well enough on his return when seventh to Jabbarockie at Musselburgh, a race in which the winner bagged the rail to make all and from which the third and fourth, Came From The Dark and Victory Angel, came out and won next time.

Copper Knight wasn't ideally positioned towards the centre of the track there, so I think being beaten just over five lengths on his first start since October was a decent springboard. And as long as he starts well, sitting not too far off the lead, then I think we are in business.

There are negatives of course, in that Jabbarockie is primed to get the rail and lead again from stall one - and the pace in four and five will see Copper Knight pressurized from his outside - and all his best recent form has come on quicker ground.

But he has won on soft (and run okay on heavy) and that mark of 85 is so tempting that I was willing to have a small bet on him at 13/2 win-only with the Sportsbook.

The early 8s and 7s went but I could have lived with 13/2. But then he was shortened to 5s just after 2pm, and obviously before I published, so I have to cut and run at that price.

It could well his price drifts back later, but it has to be no bet for now given the falling price.

Dee day for Ontario

I would probably have Ontario edging favouritism over Yibir in the Dee Stakes at 14:15 after his good third in the 7f Free Handicap on his return (the runner-up advertised the form when fourth in the Guineas) but I can just about resist a bet.

The official ratings tell you this could be a match between the pair and, if that is the case, then Galileo colt Ontario, who had winning and placed Group 2-form on soft at two, definitely makes most appeal, stepping up in trip. Aidan O'Brien has won six of the last eight runnings of this race.

But we do have five other unexposed lightly-raced sorts in here - notably Newbury winner Foxes Tales, perhaps - so labelling it a two-horse race could be costly. I would certainly say that Ontario is the one that tempted me most though at 11/4 upwards, as he'd be half-a-point shorter and marginal favourite here.

Decent little handicap at 14:45

Coming back to the theme of the ground and non-runners, the 9/2 chance My Swallow, drawn 10 of 10, was taken out of the 7f127yd handicap at 14:45 just as I was about to file on Wednesday morning.

That stopped me deliberating about whether to chance the draw, anyway, with what looks a very well treated horse.

Even in his absence (the horse is now in the 1m handicap at Ascot on Friday, by the way) it could still be a decent little handicap, with a couple of other similar types in here such as Aquaman, and I also give Yazaman (though he is in eight) a decent shout off a mark of 91, as he has been dropped 1lb for a good fourth at Newbury last time and has a first-time tongue-tie on, too. He is well treated on his juvenile form.

Small stakes bet at a fair price

The 1m2f70yd handicap at 15:45 is an even trickier to contest to call, as the betting underlines.

It is not a race that I am going to play in as I was disappointed with the price that has stabilized for Spirit Dancer (the early 15/2 and 7s went). I looked at the race before the odds started to filter through on Tuesday, and I was anticipating double-figures.

And I haven't got those, which was disappointing for a horse that beat only three home and was chinned 11 lengths on his return at Newbury on his return.

But he did shape better than those figures suggest, and he was dropped 2lb for it, and the angle with him is forcing tactics from stall two back on easier ground (his trainer blamed a quick surface for the Newbury disappointment, though it was officially good there, an assessment backed up by Timeform).

His best efforts last season came when going on, including when a three-quarter-length second to First Impression off just a 2lb lower mark than this at Ayr (he is 4lb better off with the winner here), but I was a touch underwhelmed by the price, as I said, so nothing doing.

Of the others Snow Ocean, two from two and from a falling handicap mark, is a runner if he gets the breaks from stall 13 of 14, while Al Madhar was given a very considerate (I should write that word in capitals) ride on his return at Thirsk and is much better than he showed there, and may show it on this easier ground.

In fact, I think Al Madhar is a fair price at 8/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook, so I will put him up win-only there.

No. 2 (6) Al Madhar (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 89

He was dropped 2lb for that Thirsk run and the horse that finished a neck behind him in sixth, The Trader, won at Hamilton next time, so even that bare form could see him go close here.

With the step down to 1m2f on easier ground expected to suit, this horse, who contested the Dante last season after a 1m2f Newbury win on good to soft on his return, looks worth chancing to small stakes off a mark of 89.

The ITV4 race from Worcester is worth only £3,159 to the winner - that must be a terrestrial low - but they have still got a 11-strong field for the 2m4f handicap hurdle at 14:30.

But not for me thanks.