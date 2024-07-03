Thursday Racing Tips: Tiriac at 3/1 to take another step forward say Timeform

Tiriac is having a productive campaign

Jack Channon's likeable four-year-old sprinter Tiriac, who holds a Stewards' Cup entry next month, is going the right way and can make it three wins from his last four starts in Haydock's six-furlong handicap (15:40).

With cheekpieces back on for his last three starts, he got off the mark for the year in the mud at Windsor in May and then followed up from a 6lb higher mark at York next time on better ground when coming off a strong pace to beat Holkham Bay by a short head in a big field. While the latter managed to turn the tables when the same pair met back at York last time, Tiriac shaped as though the handicapper hasn't caught up with him just yet as, forced to switch over a furlong out, he finished well to be beaten just over a length in third after conceding first run.

Rated only a pound behind facile Chepstow winner Albert Cee, who looks Tiriac's main threat, on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Tiriac can resume winning ways in a less competitive race than the one he tackled last time.

Malangen goes very well at Perth and took his number of course victories for Lisa Harrison to four when successful twice last season, including over today's trip of two and a half miles.

He has obvious claims of another course success in this handicap hurdle (15:48) as he escapes a penalty for his latest win at Hexham 11 days ago. That victory came in a conditional jockeys' race where Malangen slipped his field soon after taking over at the third flight and held on to win by a diminishing margin of just over four lengths from Kopa Kilana, confirming the promise of his reappearance at the same track earlier in the month.

Still below the mark he won from here last September, the well-handicapped Malagan is clear top by 5lb on the adjusted ratings and therefore looks very much the one to beat.

The James Fanshawe-trained filly Salamanca City has been hooded for her last couple of starts and has run her two best races, finishing placed in handicaps at Leicester and then Yarmouth. Back over the same course and distance as last time, she can get off the mark in this mile contest (16:30).

Following her third place at Leicester, Salamanca City improved again but bumped into another progressive three-year-old in Atlantic Gamble at Yarmouth last time, proving no match for the winner but pulling six lengths clear of the third.

Atlantic Gamble has franked that form by being successful again since and, in finishing well clear of the rest, Salamanca City looks ahead of her mark here. She's 3lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings and looks capable of going one place better this time.