Thursday Racing Tips: Let's Go Hugo looks ready to strike say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the action at Newcastle and Southwell on Thursday...
Mystic Man will appreciate drop in trip
Byblos a big improver at Newcastle
Let's Go Hugo can build on latest promise
Mystic Man can back up last year's win
Mystic Man (Ire)
- J: Ben Bromley
- T: Harry Derham
- F: 11P11-044
Mystic Man's stamina seemed stretched at Market Rasen last time where rail movements meant the actual distance was in excess of two and three-quarter miles.
However, he showed up well for a long way before fading into fourth and he will be suited by dropping back in trip to an extended two and a half miles at Southwell, a course and distance he has struck over three times (he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag).
One of those course-and-distance victories was achieved in this race last year off a 4lb higher mark so he looks likely to launch another bold bid.
Byblos can show benefit of experience
Byblos
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 4
Byblos showed his inexperience on debut at Kempton last month but he shaped with plenty of promise and earned Timeform's Large P symbol to mark himself out as one likely to find significant improvement.
Byblos, a half-brother to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin, was shaken up at halfway, running green, but the penny started to drop in the straight and he put in some good late work to finish fourth.
He has a superb pedigree, is in excellent hands with the Gosdens and, likely to be sharper with that debut effort under his belt, should take a big step forward at Newcastle.
Let's Go Hugo is on last winning mark
Let's Go Hugo (Ire)
- J: T. Kiely-Marshall
- T: Ollie Pears
- F: 14442396
Let's Go Hugo was beaten less than a length and a half in sixth at Redcar a couple of weeks ago and he looked unlucky not to finish closer as he was short of room throughout the final furlong and unable to fully open up.
However, that performance, which earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, suggests that Let's Go Hugo is back at the top of his game and is of interest off the same mark that he defied over this course and distance in the spring.
Let's Go Hugo is partnered for the first time by Tom Kiely-Marshall who has won aboard five of his last ten mounts and is good value for his 7lb claim.
