Thursday Racing Tips: Lady of Spain can remain unbeaten say Timeform

Jane Temple is from a good family, being a half-sister to several winners, including the same connections' useful stayer Peter The Great, and she looks very interesting on the back of her promising debut.

She has clearly been a little bit backward, only making her debut in October of her three-year-old season, but she attracted some support, and shaped with an abundance of promise at Kempton last month.

That race was run at a stop-start gallop, and she did well to finish as close as she did coming from so far back in the field, still having loads of ground to make up three furlongs out and finishing with a real flourish while displaying signs of greenness. Jane Temple was awarded the 'Timeform Large P' after that run, denoting she's open to significant improvement, and she holds excellent claims of going one place better now moving up in trip.

Major Fortune has been prolific since joining Dan Skelton, winning six of his last seven starts and, though they have largely come at a lower level, he confirmed he hasn't finished improving on his return at Newton Abbot last week.

He progressed right through the handicap last season and recorded another career-best effort to make a winning return from six months off, having no problem with the drop back to two miles, making smooth headway entering the straight and in command from the second-last.

Major Fortune is stepping up another league now taking on much sterner opposition, but he's clearly improving in leaps and bounds, will have no problem with the return to three miles, and is expected to progress past these for his bang in-form yard.

Lady of Spain wasn't particularly fancied in the betting prior to her debut, but she made a winning start in taking fashion at Wolverhampton in December, making good headway three wide on the home turn and leading on the bridle entering the final furlong before quickening clear.

She didn't beat much on that occasion, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of her victory, and she followed up with the minimum of fuss over the same course and distance 12 weeks later.

Lady of Spain didn't win by as far, but she displaying signs of inexperience and picked up well in the closing stages to be cosily on top at the line. She seemingly is a little fragile, as she returns from another break now, but she remains with plenty of potential, especially now handicapping from what looks like a lenient opening mark.

