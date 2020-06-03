Thursday Racing Tips: In-form Tony Calvin's two to back at Newmarket

It is quite surreal looking at the first six races at Newmarket on Thursday, as none of the 2yos have ever raced before - I can't imagine people will be falling over themselves to do the Placepot there - so I think we should go to the seventh contest without further ado.

I know I bang on about the unattractiveness of these types of racing as betting mediums, but I just don't get how anyone could consider getting involved financially on six races where there isn't a shred of public form to go on.

Each to their own though, and I am sure the pedigree and gossip merchants, and Breeze-Up junkies and followers of "The List", will fill up the exchange markets if you are tempted.

Not for me, though.

Hoping to more than Double Up in the sprint handicap

There is surprising lack of guaranteed pace in the 6f handicap at 16:45 and that is one of the reasons why Double Up is worth a bet.

I'm Available has actually made the running before and has joined the excellent Stuart Williams after being picked up for 27,000gns by one of his major owners, Tom Morley, so she is respected on that score.

But she has plied her trade over 1m, and further, to date and it could be that new connections are just desperate to get a run into her, though I suppose Williams has seen more speed in his new recruit than her previous handler.

Regardless, Double Up is my play at 7/1 each-way, four places. Unfortunately, the opening 10/1 disappeared, but you the current price is more than acceptable.

He doesn't have a big absence to overcome as he was in action as recently as March, and he put in two decent efforts from four starts in the winter/spring.

That was obviously on the all-weather but he returns to turf on a much lower mark - he is 7lb lower on the grass - and he really has been given a huge chance by the handicapper.

Obviously it has been a long while since he has done anything of note on turf - though he was beaten just ½ length off a 10lb higher mark than this at Wolverhampton in December - but he can race off 72 here, having been 107 at his peak back in 2016.

He is two stone lower than when a decent sixth in a 6f handicap on the July course back in the summer of 2018, and he showed enough on the all-weather in some of his recent starts to suggest he can oblige here.

The booking of 3lb claimer Cieren Fallon is an obvious plus, and he is a course winner on fast ground to boot. He is 9yo and clearly far more exposed than most in here, but the positives far outweigh the negatives for me.

Well-handicapped Arbalet can go close for O'Meara

Instead of waffling on as I usually do, I am only going to comment on races where I am having a bet today, so the only other contest that interests me at HQ is the 7f handicap at 17:55.

I don't really want to recall how much I lost on Arbalet at Chelmsford in September, but time is a great healer - or so they say - and I am willing to give him another few quid of my easily-earned (writing and talking about horse racing is not a job, after all) on his first start for David O'Meara, having been bought out of Hugo Palmer's stable for 90,000gns in October.

The handicapper has dropped him 3lb to a mark of 90 since that Chelmsford run too, so he starts his 2020 campaign on a 17lb lower mark than he did in 2019.

He was a little in-and-out last season but he recorded at least four performances that have to make him of major interest here, in particular a fourth in a 1m Listed race at Windsor, though this 7f on quick ground are probably his optimum conditions.

He hasn't excelled in two starts at this course, but that was a while ago and they came in Group and Listed company anyway, but if O'Meara has him on song (and the stable didn't start this week in great form, it must be said) then he is one well handicapped horse.

For example, he was a ¾ length second in a very valuable Ascot 7f handicap, off a stone higher mark, back in 2018 and O'Meara usually has a sure touch with his stable switchers.

I did not expect the layers to be overly generous and they haven't been, but 9/2 each-way, four places, is fine.

Comet set to strike late at Newcastle

I actually half-fancied a fair few in the handicaps at Newcastle but the only other bet I was aiming to put up - you really shouldn't be spraying around too many bets and tips at the moment - was Primo's Comet at 11/1 each-way, four places, in the 17:05.

The Newcastle track well may quicken up now the weather is on the turn but Primo's Comet won on standard to slow at this course last year, so hopefully conditions won't be an issue for him however the course rides, and he is now 7lb lower.

That is because his four starts here since November didn't set the world alight, but all outings were solid enough, and a 9lb ease in the weights for them looks too generous.

He is not just an all-weather boyo, having finished fourth at 50/1 in the Stewards' Cup consolation race last August, and hopefully, drawn 11, the pace of the race will pan out nicely for him.

He is usually held up and has usual pace-setters in 12 and 9 nearby, so he is set to get a nice tow into the race and strike late, just as he did when winning here last year.

But the price was slashed across the board at 4.30pm for some reason, into 4s in places and into 6/1 with the Sportsbook, so I had to pull the bet. Just the two Newmarket plays then.

