Thursday Racing Tips: D Day Arvalenreeva can gain compensation say Timeform

Silver Peak a sure-fire improver

Greydreambeliever looks a bright prospect

D Day Arvalenreeva looks well handicapped

Silver Peak was a €1,250,000 guineas purchase as a yearling and, as you would expect, he has an attractive pedigree - he's from the family of high-class Persian King.

He shaped well in a strong-looking race on his debut at Kempton a fortnight ago, held back by inexperience, running green upon entering the straight, and unable to go with the principals in the closing stages, but he still pulled clear of the remainder with three nice types.

The winner of that race looked something out of the ordinary, and Silver Peak looks a sure-fire improver on the back of that experience, so he looks very interesting in a race which Charlie Appleby has won for the last three years.

Recommended Bet Back Silver Peak in the 15:40 Haydock SBK 7/4

There are four once-raced winners in this year's renewal of the Dick Poole Stakes, all of which are open to any amount of improvement, but the one who stands out at the prices is the Karl Burke-trained Greydreambeliever.

She made a winning debut in a valuable novice event at York towards the end of July, knowing her job - like so many from this yard do on debut - and she looked a good prospect, pulling clear of the remainder with another promising type in a good time.

Greydreambeliever also took an age to pull up after the line, suggesting she had much more to give, and she looks more than ready for this step up into pattern company based on her debut win.

Recommended Bet Back Greydreambeliever in the 15:50 Salisbury SBK 15/2

D Day Arvalenreeva hasn't won since opening her account on handicap debut at Leicester last season, but she has run two cracking races in defeat so far this year, beaten only by a stable-switcher on her return, and very unlucky not to have won at Windsor when last seen in June.

She produced a career-best effort on the latter occasion, travelling well throughout but constantly denied a run from over two furlongs out, finally getting a gap well inside the final furlong and running on well to narrowly be denied.

D Day Arvalenreeva returns from a short break just 1 lb higher in the weights and she appears to have been found a very winnable opportunity by her shewd trainer.

Recommended Bet Back D Day Arvalenreeva in the 17:20 Haydock SBK 2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here