Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 July

#4 Streettalkinhottie - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Streettalkinhottie put up her best effort to date when second over a furlong shorter here last time and looks poised to go one better in this similar contest. Flash Annie is facing an easier assignment than last time and is up there on the shortlist too, while Breezin Bye You commands a closer look as well.

#1 Half Again - Evangeline R4 (01:11)

Half Again is firmly on the upgrade and ran out a convincing winner at this track on his most recent start. That was just his third run and Ron Faucheux's gelding clearly possesses the scope to rate higher still. Pickett is also likely to be on the premises, while Flash Me Back also merits a second look.

#1 Stumberg - Evangeline R6 (02:05)

Stumberg hasn't been at her best on turf of late but the return to the main track, coupled with a drop in class, is expected to show her in a much better light. Miss Katniss reappears quickly after running career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Yankee's Fanny is another who can't be entirely discounted.