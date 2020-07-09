To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 July

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform provide the three best bets at Evangeline Downs on Thursday...

"...looks poised to go one better in this similar contest."

Timeform on Streettalkinhottie

#4 Streettalkinhottie - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Streettalkinhottie put up her best effort to date when second over a furlong shorter here last time and looks poised to go one better in this similar contest. Flash Annie is facing an easier assignment than last time and is up there on the shortlist too, while Breezin Bye You commands a closer look as well.

#1 Half Again - Evangeline R4 (01:11)

Half Again is firmly on the upgrade and ran out a convincing winner at this track on his most recent start. That was just his third run and Ron Faucheux's gelding clearly possesses the scope to rate higher still. Pickett is also likely to be on the premises, while Flash Me Back also merits a second look.

#1 Stumberg - Evangeline R6 (02:05)

Stumberg hasn't been at her best on turf of late but the return to the main track, coupled with a drop in class, is expected to show her in a much better light. Miss Katniss reappears quickly after running career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Yankee's Fanny is another who can't be entirely discounted.

Recommended bets

#4 Streettalkinhottie – Evangeline R3 (00:44)
#1 Half Again – Evangeline R4 (01:11)
#1 Stumberg – Evangeline R6 (02:05)

EvangD (US) 9th Jul (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Friday 10 July, 12.44am

Able Catch
Breezin Bye You
Togarock
Streettalkinhottie
Party Twist
Shadesofgraymiss
Flash Annie
Aunt Jana
EvangD (US) 9th Jul (R4 6f Allw)

Friday 10 July, 1.11am

Half Again
Pickett
Flash Me Back
Sharp Witted
Aw Ite
Buckets
Gracida
Mr Makeithappen
EvangD (US) 9th Jul (R6 1m Claim)

Friday 10 July, 2.05am

Stumberg
La Reina Isabel
Miss Katniss
Glorieta
Lil Allie Dancer
Tamariu
Yankees Fanny
Skeeter
Princess Arwen
Timeform,

