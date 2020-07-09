Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 9 July

#3 Greek Fire - Vaal R6 (13:40)

Greek Fire hasn't won for 11 races but has been keeping good company this term and running with credibility. He may have needed the run when ninth in a Turffontein handicap on his reappearance last month, but with that run now under his belt, this could be a good opportunity for him to return to winning ways. Tokyo Drift and Rock Of Africa both hold strong claims however, and cannot be lightly dismissed.

#5 Before The Dawn - Vaal R8 (14:50)

Before The Dawn is a three-time course-and-distance winner here, with her most recent victory coming by four-and-a-half lengths back in March. She wasn't beaten far on her return to action here last month and has a strong chance on form. Ocean City is worth a second look on his first run for a new stable, while Madame Patrice may be able to claim the remainder of the prize money.

#14 Musaytara - Vaal R9 (15:25)

This is a really open-looking handicap and it may pay to side with Musaytara at a potentially big price. Musaytara ended last season in good form, twice winning and twice hitting the frame in her five races at Flamingo Park towards the end of the year. She stood a fair bit of racing in a short period of time last season, so a break should have done her good, and she could be worth chancing to come back with a bang on her reappearance run. Speechmaker and Wings Of Honour are others with solid each-way claims.