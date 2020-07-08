To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 8 July

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Grafton on Thursday...

"...he looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Two Big Fari

#2 Two Big Fari - Grafton R6 (06:20 BST)

Two Big Fari is a horse with tremendous talent, and is still lightly-raced compared to his opponents, and he looks the one to beat. Up Trumpz seems to be building his fitness and should be closing late in the day, while Heaven's High is not to be underestimated, either.

#1 Sixties Groove - Grafton R7 (06:55 BST)

Lees & Waller hold all the aces. Sixties Groove's latest effort when runner-up to Frankely Awesome will have put him spot on for this, and he's won three races over the 2400m, so looks to have plenty in his favour. Carzoff is a consistent sort who will likely be thereabouts again, while the aforementioned Frankely Awesome can also go well again.

#1 Plague Stone - Grafton R8 (07:35 BST)

Plague Stone had multiple excuses when charting a wide trip at Caulfield last time and is expected to prove much more competitive now. All Cylinders has got good gate speed and should have every chance, while Akasaki is another to consider.

Graf (AUS) 9th Jul (R6 1200m CL6)

Thursday 9 July, 6.20am

Bet slip

Close

Graf (AUS) 9th Jul (R7 2350m Listed)

Thursday 9 July, 6.55am

Graf (AUS) 9th Jul (R8 1000m Qlty)

Thursday 9 July, 7.35am

Timeform,

