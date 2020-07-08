Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 8 July

#2 Two Big Fari - Grafton R6 (06:20 BST)

Two Big Fari is a horse with tremendous talent, and is still lightly-raced compared to his opponents, and he looks the one to beat. Up Trumpz seems to be building his fitness and should be closing late in the day, while Heaven's High is not to be underestimated, either.

#1 Sixties Groove - Grafton R7 (06:55 BST)

Lees & Waller hold all the aces. Sixties Groove's latest effort when runner-up to Frankely Awesome will have put him spot on for this, and he's won three races over the 2400m, so looks to have plenty in his favour. Carzoff is a consistent sort who will likely be thereabouts again, while the aforementioned Frankely Awesome can also go well again.

#1 Plague Stone - Grafton R8 (07:35 BST)

Plague Stone had multiple excuses when charting a wide trip at Caulfield last time and is expected to prove much more competitive now. All Cylinders has got good gate speed and should have every chance, while Akasaki is another to consider.

